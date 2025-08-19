Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Ohio State Buckeyes Quarterback Decision
Week zero is here. College football is played this weekend. Unfortunately for the Texas Longhorns, though, they have to wait another week before their highly-anticipated matchup between the defending national champions, Ohio State, and Steve Sarkisian's squad.
While the Longhorns were already planning their game, their job became a little bit easier after the news broke Monday that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named Julian Sayin the starting quarterback.
Sarkisian praised the new signal-caller when he met with the media after practice, reminiscing about their attempt in trying to recruit him and the challenges his defense will face against him.
Familiarity With Sayin
Sayin, a transfer from Alabama, was swayed hard by Sarkisian and his staff to land in the Forty Acres, viewing him as one of their top targets as the number three overall quarterback in the 2024 class.
"Ton of respect for Julian, you know we recruited him hard here. He is a very gifted passer, a really good player. He came to camp with us, I wanna say two years in a row, so we got a familiarity with him."
In terms of preparing for him, that knowledge, while more than two years old now, will still be helpful in recalling his strengths and weaknesses. While the Longhorns' defense has a ton of talent and is viewed as the country's best, Ohio State will have a ton of talent surrounding him, and playing the game at home will help him settle in as well.
"Elite passer, very good arm talent, very quick release. Obviously he has great weapons around him, and he's the type of guy that can utilize those weapons on a consistent basis."
While Sarkisian says it will be a heck of a challenge, the Longhorns know they can handle business regardless of who they are playing or who is throwing against them. In order for them to reach their goal of being the best, they have to beat the best.
While Arch Manning has the experience that Sayin lacks, both will be taking their first step in attempting to become consistent signal-callers for their teams. With high aspirations, the two find themselves in the same boat.
Manning has the upper hand, and the Longhorns feel good about their signal caller. With the high praise from Sarkisian, Longhorn fans and college football fans in general should become even more excited about the matchup less than two weeks away.