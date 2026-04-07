Steve Sarkisian's Reason for Cancelling Texas Spring Game is No Surprise

The Texas Longhorns football team made a somewhat disappointing announcement on Monday in the middle of the spring practice program.

Texas announced that the team would be holding an open practice free for fans to attend at DKR on Saturday, April 18 instead of having the Orange-White Spring Game. Chris Del Conte had said in January that the spring game was making a return after not being held last offseason, but clearly plans changed.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media on Tuesday and shared the team's reasoning for the change. Though it's disappointing for fans who wanted to see the 2026 Longhorns play an organized scrimmage, the decision is understandable.

Texas Injuries Led to Spring Game Decision

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Sarkisian said that the injury issues, many of which the coaching staff is likely being extra precautionary about, won't allow Texas to properly put two teams together for an open scrimmage. Spring games are fun, but getting everyone healthy for the season is more important.

Fortunately, he added that there will still be some tackling, saying it will be "very entertaining" for the fans in attendance.

"I just think we're at a point right now, especially the line of scrimmage, where it's hard to field just two teams, but we'll have plenty of competition stuff," Sarkisian said. "We'll move the ball, we'll tackle some on that day. It should be very entertaining for the fans, and so we're looking forward to that, I just think playing two hours of four quarters of football might be difficult for us."

Steve Sarkisian speaks on the decision to have an open “practice” opposed to a traditional spring game. pic.twitter.com/iUTCAUHs71 — Eric C. Henry (@EricCHenry_) April 7, 2026

The Longhorns entered spring already dealing with multiple notable injuries to players that had undergone offseason surgery. This included Arch Manning (foot), Trevor Goosby (shoulder) and Ryan Wingo (wrist) among others.

Other injuries popped up after spring practice started. Dual-sport athlete Jonah Williams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury with the Texas baseball team that will keep him out of spring practice while wide receiver Kaliq Lockett got hit with a lower-leg injury that required surgery and will keep him sidelined for an extended period of time.

Additionally, a notable piece of the offensive line in Western Kentucky transfer Laurence Seymore is still not on campus yet after being granted an eligibility waiver a few weeks ago.

Texas fans will have to wait until the season opener against Texas State on Sept. 5 to see the Longhorns take the field in a real game.

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