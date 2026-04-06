Arch Manning Receives Surprise Ranking on SEC QBs List

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning once again heads into the fall as arguably the biggest name in college football.

The pressure surrounding Manning at the start of last season was at unforseen levels, but he battled through some early adversity and ended up turning in an overall productive year while having Texas right on the brink of a College Football Playoff berth. As a result, the hype around him remains high in 2026.

In a recent SEC quarterback rankings list by CBS Sports, Manning lands at the No. 1 overall spot, but there's an argument to be made that he isn't the conference's top quarterback until he checks off a few more boxes later this fall.

Why Arch Manning Isn't SEC's Top Quarterback ... Yet

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Manning certainly enters the fall as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC, but he will need to have a full season of high-level production while also helping Texas safely secure a spot in the CFP.

For now, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has the best argument as the SEC's top quarterback after having the Rebels a few plays away from a berth in the National Championship which followed a 2025 season that saw him finish third in the country in passing yards (3,937).

Though Manning's 2025 season had some impressive moments, there's not a strong enough case to be made to have him ranked over Chambliss until prove otherwise.

Here's a look at the full rankings list from CBS Sports:

.@CodyNagel247 ranked SEC quarterbacks heading into the 2026 season 📈



What would you change?



Full breakdown + ranking 🔗 https://t.co/WfsMEQq0wf pic.twitter.com/34xOoDJpZo — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) March 3, 2026

Manning ended his 2025 season on a high note, finishing 248 of 404 passing for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 10 rushing scores.

After a rocky start to the season, Manning bounced back during the second half of the year and gave Texas a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff in the process. However, the expectation for Manning and Texas next season will be to get back to the CFP.

Manning started off spring practice in a limited capacity after undergoing offseason foot surgery but he's progressed well and has continued to throw during the team's on-field sessions.

"I think Arch will be fine," Sarkisian said. "Arch is a worker. When he's cleared and ready to go, he's going to get plenty of time with Cam, with Sterling, with some of the new faces, Cohen (Brown) Jermaine (Bishop), Chris Stewart. These guys are really talented. That room is really talented right now, so he'll have plenty of time to get that done."

"I think for Arch, the key is, as we get into spring football practice that he's getting to start to throw and throwing routes on air, and throwing seven-on-seven, and doing those things. And so I think we have plenty of time for that to happen."

Though there's no current concerns with Manning's health, the coaching staff could still choose to be a bit cautious with him which could result in additional reps for Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback MJ Morris, redshirt freshman KJ Lacey and true freshman Dia Bell.

The expectation is that Manning will be ready for the program's Orange-White Spring Game in Austin on Saturday, April 18.

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