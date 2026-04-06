Texas Longhorns Make Unexpected Spring Game Announcement
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The Texas Longhorns are in the middle of their spring practice program as the team gets set for the 2026 season.
The multi-week program is set to end with the Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 18, a notable event for fans considering that Texas chose not host the game last offseason. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had announced the news during the annual Texas Town Hall in January, giving fans something major to look forward to.
However, things appear to have changed. Texas football made a somewhat surprising announcement on Monday, indicating that the typical spring game format will not be taking place. Instead, the Longhorns have other plans to give fans a chance to see the 2026 squad in person for the first time.
Texas Football Announces Open Practice in Place of Spring Game
Texas football announced that instead of a spring game on April 18, the team will hold an "open practice" at 11 a.m. CT at DKR.
This news is a bit dissapointing for Texas fans. Instead of getting to see the unofficial debut of new players like wide receiver Cam Coleman and linebacker Rasheem Biles in a game-like setting, practice reps will be all that fans will get to see, barring any other last-minute changes.
Fortunately, the entire event is free admission for all fans.
Here is what the new schedule looks like for Saturday, April 18:
9:30 a.m. - Football Fan Day Street Fest opens
10 a.m. - Gates open at DKR
11 a.m. - Open Practice
Post-practice - 1-hour autograph session begins
Post-practice - fans can take photos with Coach Sark, Texas Cheer, Texas Pom, and Hook'Em
Why Texas Longhorns Likely Chose to Hold Open Practice Instead
The Longhorns have been dealing with some notable injuries during practice, including quarterback Arch Manning (foot) and offensive tackle Trevor Goosby (shoulder), who are both recovering from offseason surgery.
Texas also lost wide receiver Kaliq Lockett for the rest of spring practice due to injury. These are just a few of the injuries that the team is dealing with, so it's likely Steve Sarkisian and the coaching staff decided not to hold the typical spring game format in order to avoid any more ailments to the roster.
Though the open practice will still give fans a look at what the 2026 Longhorns look like, there won't be stats and a final score to look forward to.
Texas will open up the 2026 season against Texas State at home on Sept. 5.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7