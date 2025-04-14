Steve Sarkisian Recaps Texas Longhorns Spring Scrimmage
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns held a scrimmage on Saturday as spring practices come to a close with just five sessions left.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian recapped the scrimmage when speaking to the media on Monday while also highlighting multiple names that stood out.
Some of the players Sarkisian mentioned included defensive backs Jelani McDonald and Warren Roberson, defensive linemen Hero Kanu and Cole Brevard, tight end Emaree Winston, wide receiver Parker Livingstone and offensive tackle Brandon Baker.
"I thought it was a really physical practice, which we needed. Every practice kind of has an emphasis of what we're looking for. And so I say collectively, it was a physical practice. The opportunity to tackle, to get tackled, to hold on to the ball, to sustain all the way through late into the scrimmage portion of the practice. So those things kind of broad scope, big picture. I thought were, I thought were some real positives."
Before listing some of the scrimmage standouts, Sarkisian emphasized that he wanted to point out some of the newcomers or rising contributors that are set for increased roles next season instead of naming off the usual suspects.
"You know a guy that is starting to really show up for us on the defensive side of the ball has been Warren Roberson," Sarkisian said. "He's had an impact for us on special teams here, but now we're starting to see the value of him on the defensive side of the ball ... I thought Jelani McDonald showed some really good things. Again, a guy who's grown into that position has moved, moved, moved, and now he's kind of settled in."
Sarkisian's comments about Winston stood out considering the uncertainty surrounding the tight end position headed into the season.
"I think, on the offensive side of the ball, Emaree Winston has been a guy that has showed up and has done really nice things for us at tight end. He showed up the other night," Sarkisian said. "Parker, Livingstone continues to play well for us, and I think some things on the offensive line are starting to really show themselves to us too. Brandon Baker is a guy who was a developmental player now, in year two, is starting to show a lot of consistency as well."
Still with over four months to go until the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Texas newcomers have plenty of time to continue getting adjusted before jumping into the bright lights.