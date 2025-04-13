Who is Texas Longhorns' 'Hidden Gem?'
The Texas Longhorns' secondary was one of the best, if not the best, in college football last season as they allowed just 173.8 passing yards per game, ranking first in the SEC and sixth in the nation.
Now, though, they'll have to replace several players from that elite secondary.
Jahdae Barron, the leader of the Longhorns' secondary and reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, is off to the NFL Draft, where he'll likely be a first-round pick. Andrew Mukuba, who earned third-team All-SEC team honors after transferring from Clemson, is off to the NFL Draft as well.
Michael Taaffe is sticking around and should continue his excellent play, but some new players will have to step up.
Enter Jelani McDonald, who had 33 tackles and an interception in a rotational role last season. Now, though, the former four-star recruit has a chance to show what he can do in a starting role.
Bleacher Report's David Kenyon named McDonald as the Longhorns' "hidden gem" going into the 2025 campaign, giving fans another reason to be excited.
"Last season, the Texas secondary had a pair of AP All-American selections with cornerback Jahdae Barron and safety Michael Taaffe," Kenyon wrote. "Additionally, safety Andrew Mukuba was a third-team All-SEC choice. Because of that excellence, there's not much reason for non-UT fans to know a whole lot about Jelani McDonald.
"However, he held a regular spot in the rotation at safety and showed versatility to align at nickelback. McDonald, who posted 33 tackles and an interception in 2024, should be a key piece for the Longhorns in 2025."
Don't just take it from an analyst, though. At the Longhorns' pro day last month, both Barron and Mukuba named Macdonald as someone who can step up following their departures.
"Most definitely Jelani," Barron said. "Jelani, he's everything. He's what you need. He can play slot, he can play dime, he can literally play it all, safety and all. So he's very versatile as well."
"Y'all be on the lookout for the new No. 4 — Jelani McDonald," Mukuba said. "I feel like this year he's going to show a lot of people what he's capable of doing. Dude is a freak, man. I feel like next year around this time he's going to be one of the top guys at that position. I promise you that."
Expectations are very high for the Longhorns once again this year, and maintaining their excellent pass defense will be key to reaching those expectations. Hopefully, McDonald will help them achieve that goal.