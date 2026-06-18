Steve Sarkisian Reveals Funny Conversations With Joey McGuire Over Schedule Drama

If the Texas Longhorns make it through their 2026 regular season unscathed, then they will have to be one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff.

It's a schedule that includes matchups with the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, and the Florida Gators. However, there is an old rival who continued to say they wanted a piece of the Longhorns this season.

The summer has been full of rumors regarding the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Longhorns rekindling their rivalry on the football field. There's even been some fun shots from both sides when asked about the potential matchup. Recently, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian joined The Triple Option, where he was asked if he and Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire had talked about all the offseason drama.

Friendly Rivals

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Longhorns and Red Raiders fans may not believe it, but Sarkisian revealed that he and McGuire are actually friends and have jokingly talked about the drama through text.

"We text about it jokingly, oddly enough, and it's still going. Now Jeff Traylor's (UTSA Head Coach) in the text, cause we're all friends... At the end of the day, ton of respect for Tech and the job Joey's doing," Sarkisian revealed on the show.

It may not be what fans want to hear, but the coaches seem to respect one another. But if both fan bases want to see this game again, it's probably better than the coaches do, at least like one another.

The move to the SEC is still one that has open wounds for many lifelong Longhorns fans. College sports have tossed regional rivalries aside for more green in their pockets. While the Red River Rivalry still being able to happen is huge for this program, there are many games no longer on the schedule that should still be in existence.

But there's no reason to cry over what can't be controlled. For the foreseeable future, the Longhorns are an SEC school while the Red Raiders are in the Big 12. The shots taken at the Longhorns this season over the scheduling seemed to be a team desperate for a game in the spotlight. One has to wonder if they still feel the same way now that their quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, is no longer on the team.

In a perfect world, both programs would make the CFP, and the NCAA would have a golden matchup fall into their lap. Until then, Red Raiders may only be watching the playoffs from home.

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