Texas Longhorns Have One Clear Priority After Ohio State Win

Texas pulled off the impossible against Ohio State, but Steve Sarkisian isn't letting the celebration hide one of the biggest problems facing his team.

Texas gave itself too many chances to lose the game because of mistakes with the football. And while the Longhorns found ways to overcome them against Ohio State, Sarkisian knows that won't always be the case.

“Our ball security is awful right now if you want to know the truth,” Sarkisian said. “And that's not something that we take pride in at all.”

Texas Can't Keep Getting Away With It

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) scores the game winning touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The turnover problems went beyond the two giveaways that showed up in the box score.

The energy of the stadium before the game was electric, with the fans and the anticipation of one of the best college football games this season. That momentum was dead on the first play when Texas running back Raleek Brown fumbled the ball on a short pass that ended up in an Ohio State defender's hands.

That's what makes Sarkisian's concern bigger than simply cutting down interceptions and lost fumbles. Texas needs to develop a mentality that treats every possession as something worth protecting.

“We have got to value the football more in the organization than we have through two games,” Sarkisian said.

The timing of the message is important. Texas just defeated the No. 1 team in the country, and its offense eventually found a way to produce three fourth-quarter touchdown drives. But the Longhorns spent much of the afternoon making life harder for themselves.

A team capable of coming back from 20 points down against Ohio State is dangerous. A team that doesn't repeatedly put the ball in harm's way could be even more dangerous.

Sarkisian doesn't need Texas to play perfectly. He needs it to stop giving opponents opportunities.

That distinction matters as the season moves forward.

Against Ohio State, the Longhorns survived the mistakes because their defense shut down the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter, their offense finally found rhythm and Ohio State missed a late field goal that helped open the door.

Texas won't always have that combination working in its favor.

The comeback proved the Longhorns have the talent and toughness to overcome adversity. Sarkisian's next challenge is making sure they don't create so much adversity for themselves in the first place.

After all, the best version of Texas shouldn't need a miracle comeback every time it wants to win a big game.

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