The 3 Texas Position Groups That Look Completely Different From Last Season

The calendar is quickly approaching August, which means it won't be long until the Texas Longhorns take the field for the college football season.

The Longhorns are facing another season with mountains of expectations. Head coach Steve Sarkisian should already assume that is happening every year.

However, in order to match those expectations, the Longhorns will have to be better than they were last season. Here's a closer look at the three position groups that will look a lot different in 2026.

Offensive Line

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson (62) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns had to get better on the offensive line this season, and the coaching staff went hunting in the transfer portal.

Tackle Melvin Siani and guard Laurence Seymore could be tasked with becoming the new protectors of quarterback Arch Manning.

The unit will also see the return of left tackle Trevor Goosby and center Connor Robertson. There's a lot of experience in the unit heading into 2026.

Linebacker

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best pickups in the transfer portal for the Longhorns was former Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles.

Biles was a stud for the Panthers for the last two seasons. Now, the hope is that Biles can be that same leader of the linebackers for the Longhorns.

Returning players like Ty'Anthony Smith and Brad Spence are going to be massive pieces for this linebacker group. However, Biles takes this unit to another level.

Running Back

Oct 4, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against Campbell Fighting Camels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biles is one of the single best players of the transfer portal additions for Texas, but the running back group as a whole may have been the biggest steal during portal season.

Former NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State Sun Devils back Raleek Brown are looking to be the best one-two punch in the country.

The best way to take the pressure off of Manning and this pass game is to have an unstoppable run game in your arsenal. It's fair to say that Coach Sarkisian went all out on finding backfield talent for this season.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans should expect all three of these position groups to make a positive impact during the 2026 season. But they won't be the only groups that could elevate their game.

The wide receiver room could end up being the best in the country, and while it's just a one person unit, the Longhorns are expected great things from QB1. It could be a special fall in Austin.

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