Texas Longhorns Have an Overlooked Weapon Who Could Change the Offense

This offseason, everyone has been generating excitement around the 2026 Texas Longhorns. The hype feels warranted this time around.

From a roster-building perspective, Steve Sarkisian did an outstanding job. Many of the conversations have centered on the transfer portal additions on offense. Cam Coleman, Raleek Brown, and Hollywood Smothers are just some of the exciting names coming to Austin.

With wide receiver Ryan Wingo back in the fold, it's easy to see how many playmakers quarterback Arch Manning has around him. There is one wideout who seems to be overlooked heading into 2026.

Emmett Mosley V Deserves More Attention

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a luxury in college football to have two wide All-Pro-level wide receivers. Coleman and Wingo will command a lot of attention and make life much easier for Manning.

Their talent will also allow Emmett Mosley V to thrive in the slot. Last season, slot wideout DeAndre Moore Jr. posted 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns. Mosley V could put up similar numbers this season.

Mosley V dealt with a couple of injuries last year. He had a hamstring issue before making his season debut against Florida in October. His breakout performance came against Mississippi State, where he caught two touchdown passes.

He recorded 50+ yards in four straight games, showcasing his big-play ability. He suffered an ankle injury in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan, which required surgery. Now, he's fully ready to go this season.

How Mosley V Can Elevate the Offense

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mosley V can provide another game-changing element to this offense. He may struggle to command significant targets with Coleman and Wingo in the mix, but that doesn't mean he can't make an impact.

If he makes the most of his opportunities, Mosley V can become another weapon that defenses have to worry about. Whether he contributes in the short passing game or on the deep ball, he'll be a welcome presence for this offense.

Working out of the slot could present Mosley V with an opportunity to play a security blanket role. Texas may not get much offensive production from the tight end position, so Mosley V could get a lot of chances to thrive in short-yardage situations.

The key is Manning. Hopefully, he'll benefit from having an improved rushing attack. If Manning can tap into his late-season success in 2025, the potential is limitless for this offense. Sarkisian has given the Longhorns quarterback all the tools to succeed, and Mosley V could play a massive part in that success.

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