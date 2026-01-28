Steve Sarkisian Seeks to Flip Four-Star Recruit From Arch Rival

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian is in the midst of recruiting season, searching for the team's future difference makers. This includes pursuits to flip some commitments, which was the basis for a recent visit to one four-star recruit who has already declared his intent to join Texas A&M.

Sarkisian, alongside other members of the Texas coaching staff, paid Houston EDGE Kaden McCarty a visit, McCarty announced via X.

Looking to steal a standout recruit from the Aggies, perhaps the Longhorns can change the mind of one of the nation's top players at EDGE.

Can Texas Flip McCarty from In-State and SEC Rival Texas A&M

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for yards while having his shirt tugged on by Texas Longhorns Maraad Watson (98) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The No. 17 EDGE in the nation and No. 14-ranked overall player in Texas, according to 247Sports, McCarty has been sought after as a member of the 2027 recruiting class. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, the junior pass rusher recorded 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and 26 tackles for loss in 13 games with Cy Falls High School this past season.

Complimented for his athleticism and long frame, McCarty received a total of 24 offers from various programs. In December, McCarty chose to declare his commitment to the Aggies, but continues to meet with other programs, such as Texas.

Not featured in the photo, but tagged alongside Sarkisian on McCarty's post was new Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Muschamp, whose career in college football included a former stint with Texas from 2008 to 2010 as the then-defensive coordinator, returned to the Longhorns this offseason.

The Longhorns hope Muschamp can bolster the Texas defense after the firing of his predecessor, Pete Kwiatkowski. Muschamp has enjoyed stints with teams across the SEC, most recently as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs. His roles with Georgia included co-defensive coordinator from 2022-23 and defensive analyst in 2024.

In that time with the Bulldogs, Muschamp was a part of Georgia's back-to-back national championship run, and is now hoping to bring that success to Texas. Perhaps with the addition of Muschamp to the coaching staff, the Longhorns can convince recruits such as McCarty to flip from their previous commitments.

With a bit of time before the start of the 2027 season, Texas may be able to find itself with another potential playmaker if they can take the standout EDGE from the Aggies. In the meantime, the team will spread its focus, looking for other recruits to bolster future rosters and help Texas search for its first national title since 2005.