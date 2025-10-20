Steve Sarkisian Shares Optimistic Injury Update on Running Back CJ Baxter
As Texas Longhorns football looks to build on its two-game win streak in the SEC, they have done so with half of its expected deadly running duo, CJ Baxter, who is out with a hamstring injury.
A talented recruit, and potential difference maker in the back field, head coach Steve Sarkisian has shown optimism in updates on Baxter's condition.
"CJ Baxter has made a lot of progress and was at practice today," Sarkisian said.
Baxter Continues to Make His Way Back From Injury
Baxter is now in his third season with the Longhorns, showing glimpses of his potential at running back, despite mulitple injury setbacks in his career.
After joining Texas as a five-star recruit and the top ranked running back in the nation in 2023, Baxter immediatley took the field with the Longhorns as a true freshman. Playing a majority of his freshman season behind running back Jonathon Brooks, Baxter ran for 659 yards and five touchdowns.
Returning in 2024, Baxter was expected to be the top back for Texas until a season ending injury in training camp sidelined him for the season. This season he returned, expected to be one half of an impressive running back duo with Quintrevion Wisner.
Once again, injuries have detoured Baxter, now having missed four straight games this after exiting the Longhorns matchup against UTEP. Now back at practice, perhaps Baxter will be able to return in time for the team's matchup this Saturday against Mississippi State.
In the meantime, Wisner, entering the season as the team's top back, has continued to take on a majority of the snaps. His performances this season have been up and down due to struggles upfront on the Longhorns offensive line. Despite a 94 yard rushing performance against Oklahoma, Wisner was not as effective this past Saturday, rushing 12 times for 37 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per carry.
The junior running back was responsible for the offenses only touchdown of the game, rushing into the endzone to give Texas a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Wisner may have to play without Baxter once again this Saturday, but that remains to be seen.
Whether Wisner is without Baxter or not, it won't make much difference if the offensive line continues to struggle in creating opportunities for Wisner to break through for greater runs down field.
Texas' game vs. Mississippi State is set for 3:15 CT on SEC Network.