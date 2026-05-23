Steve Sarkisian Shares Significant Health Update For Jonah Williams

The Texas Longhorns are home to some of the top athletes in the country. They are often some of the top recruits out of high school, and then with the state-of-the-art development in Austin, end up becoming better over time.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian and the football team, that is definitely the case, and now with a critical season looming over them, it will be all hands on deck to ensure they have the health and talent needed to achieve their goals.

One of the pieces needed for that is Jonah Williams, the two-sport athlete who recently got hurt on the baseball diamond and underwent surgery. As far as football goes, though, Sarkisian gave a significant update, offering great news that he should be ready when camp begins.

When Will Williams Be Back?

Texas outfielder Jonah Williams (55) stands on first base during the Longhorns' game against Louisville at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin Tuesday, May 6, 2025. | Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams was expected to be a key piece of the Longhorns baseball team this season, and despite battling a nagging hamstring injury to start the season, he eventually got to see the field. Unfortunately for him though, it resulted in another injury.

The two-sport athlete was chasing after a flyball that was drifting foul. He made a diving attempt for it, but would collide with the wall, injuring his shoulder, which would later require surgery and keep him out for the rest of the season.

"Jonah will be a work in progress, obviously, his surgery occurred later, but we do expect him to be ready by training camp," Sarkisian said during the luncheon. "That doesn't mean that he's not able to do some things in summer, you just have to be smart."

How Will He Impact the Longhorns 2026 Season?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Healing from the surgery, Williams seems poised to return to the Longhorns for the fall, and, despite having been originally planned to miss the spring because of baseball, he was around the team much more than he would have been.

Last season was the first year Williams was on campus for football and saw limited playing time. He made the most of it though, finishing with 32 tackles on the year, including a career high of one in the win against the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 1.

With the Longhorns supporting a young secondary room this upcoming season, there is a path for Williams to take a critical step up, and be a significant piece in what could be a historic season for the Longhorns.

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