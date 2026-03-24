Steve Sarkisian Opens Up About Jonah Williams After Injury

The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of their spring practices, trying to get an early preview on what their loaded roster could look like for the 2026 season, and adapting to a new defensive coordinator in Will Muschamp.

One key player for the Longhorns' secondary, though, will be forced to watch from the sideline after undergoing surgery. Two-sport athlete Jonah Williams, who injured his shoulder colliding with a wall diving for a baseball, will be out for the remainder of the spring practices.

For Williams, it's a big blow for a player with as much talent as he possesses, and head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about the healing process and how his recovery has been post-surgery.

Taking the Next Steps

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pauses during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There has been a lot of conversation online about Williams and his continued ability to play two sports, which seems hindered by an injury bug he can't quite shake. However, that was part of the recruiting pitch for him in Austin, which was both coaches allowing him to take on that role, and something he wants to continue to do, despite the shortcomings.

“Well, he was injured. We go to the doctors, and this is what their recommendation is, is to have surgery. At that point, it's at the discretion of the student athlete and their family to make that decision." Sarkisian said of the first few steps after the incident. "All we can base ours on is the recommendation of doctors, and so it's unfortunate for Jonah. I know he was excited for baseball season, and he was getting off to a good start.”

Williams was expected to play a massive role for Schlossnagle's baseball team, which ranks among the top in the country. With a key role in the outfield and often times being an energy spark for the roster as he was last season, the Longhorns will be without him for the rest of the year.

“You know, ultimately, he's in the rehab phase, coming off that surgery. He's going to get around us as much as possible, whether it's meetings, walkthroughs, rehab and still support the baseball team at the same time," Sarkisian said of the rehab process. "But he's got a little more time on his hands to do that right now, and we're going to support him as best we can.”

Now, as he is sidelined, it gives him time to be around football a bit more in the spring, learning the new defense. With an opportunity to play a significant role in a young secondary, while the injury takes away from his ability on the diamond, it may prove useful when it comes time for fall camp to begin for the Longhorns.

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