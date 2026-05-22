Ranking Texas Recruiting Classes Under Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has not stopped recruiting since he took the job at the beginning of 2021. His efforts have been rewarded with two playoff appearances, 34 players drafted and an eight-figure contract that runs through 2031.

He has brought in a top-seven recruiting class in all but one season since he became the head coach at Texas, according to 247 Sports, but which of them has actually been the best?

Here is each of Sarkisian's recruiting classes ranked on how good they have been and will be for the Longhorns.

No. 1: 2023

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to make a pass in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 2023 class was the second-highest-rated class that Sarkisian has brought in, coming in at No. 3 in the country, and was crowned by Arch Manning, the top player in the nation. Manning has not quite lived up to that billing but is far and away the most successful quarterback Sarkisian has recruited out of high school.

Manning has another season, along with other 2023 signees Trevor Goosby, Ryan Niblett, Derek Williams Jr., Jelani McDonald and Andre Cojoe, to continue boosting the profile of this already highly successful class. Anthony Hill Jr. was another standout, leading Texas' defense for most of the last three seasons, but has already left for the NFL.

Deandre Moore Jr., Liona Lefau and Quintrevion Wisner also made significant contributions to the Longhorns but left in this offseason's transfer portal.

No. 2: 2021

Sarkisian's first class was understandably his weakest on paper, but he made the absolute most out of it. The 15th-ranked class produced two first-round picks, Xavier Worthy and Byron Murphy II; a second-round pick, Jonathon Brooks and three other draft picks in Hayden Conner, Barryn Sorrell and Ja'Tavion Sanders.

All of those players were key in Texas' first trip to the playoffs in 2023, and Sorrell and Conner were instrumental in their second run in 2024.

No. 3: 2022

Texas Longhorns offensive linemen Kelvin Banks Jr., Cole Hutson and running back Jaydon Blue in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 2022 class produced offensive linemen in droves for the Longhorns. DJ Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr., Cole Hutson, Cameron Williams and Connor Robertson played a combined 9, 286 snaps for Sarkisian-coached lines.

The Longhorns played 56 games between 2022 and 2025, meaning there were 280 starts made across the five positions on the offensive line. Of those 280 caps, 132 were earned by players from the class of 2022.

Banks is arguably the best player Sarkisian has coached at Texas and this class also produced NFL draft picks Campbell and running back Jaydon Blue. Lance St. Louis, Jaylon Guilbeau and Ethan Burke were also significant contributors to Texas' efforts.

No. 4: 2025

Sarkisian's highest-ranked class was No. 1 in the country and had four five-star recruits. While only cornerbacks Graceson Littleton and Kade Phillips have made significant starts so far, there is plenty of time for the rest of its blue-chip players to break out.

The production of Littleton currently carries this class, however, Phillips is also in line for a starting job next season. Meanwhile, the likes of Jonah Williams, Daylan McCutcheon, Justus Terry, Nick Townsend, Kaliq Lockett, and Lance Jackson are an injury away from being able to show off their talents.

While this class has not proved much yet, it is far and away the most talented Sarkisian has ever recruited.

No. 5: 2026

Speaking of unproven, how about discussing a class that has not even had the chance to step on the field yet?

The Longhorns are all-in on 2026, but this class sets them up well to build in the absence of Manning, Goosby and Colin Simmons. Jermaine Bishop, Derrek Cooper and Tyler Atkinson have the easiest paths to playing time as freshmen, while Dia Bell, Kosi Okpala, and Samari Matthews get time to develop into future elite Longhorns.

No. 6: 2024

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

How could a class be worse than one that has never played? Well, it is more of a celebration of the promise of the '26 class than it is a condemnation of the class of 2024.

The class overall is pretty good and certainly has no lack of star power. Colin Simmons is likely the best defensive player Sarkisian has coached, and may be one of the best defensive players in Texas football history.

Ryan Wingo and Brandon Baker will be key parts of the offense this season, while Xavier Filsaime, Kobe Black and Ty'Anthony Smith will feature heavily in new coordinator Will Muschamp's defense.

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