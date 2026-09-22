Steve Sarkisian Shuts Down Question About Colin Simmons Injury

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with some injury issues as they head into their SEC opener against No. 14 Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday.

No. 1 Texas is off to a 3-0, which is highlighted by a comeback win over previously top-ranked Ohio State, but staying undefeated will hardly be an east task, especially if the Longhorns don't have one of their best defensive players at 100%.

Longhorns star edge rusher Colin Simmons left early in last week's win over UTSA and returned to the sideline with a walking boot on his right foot. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that Simmons "will be fine," giving fans a sigh of relief regarding his potential status against Tennessee.

But when asked about Simmons' status again during the team's weekly Monday press conference, Sarkisian was quick to shut it down.

Steve Sarkisian: "Enough of The Injury Questions"

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks across the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With SEC play now getting into full swing for every team in the conference, each week will feature an injury report.

Knowing this, Sarkisian is making it clear that injury questions, including any about Simmons, are better off left unasked.

"They have an injury report in the SEC, so that's enough of the injury questions," Sarkisian said.

So no update on Simmons, at least for now. The first injury report for Texas-Tennessee will be released on Wednesday evening at 7:10 p.m. CT. It's likely his name will be listed, but the exact injury status remains to be seen.

But based on Sarkisian's original comments after the win over UTSA, it appears that Simmons could be active against Tennessee, even if that means he's not at 100% health.

"I don't think Colin's (injury) is serious," Sarkisian said. "It was more precautionary to get him out. ... So we're down about three guys defensively, one on offense. Pretty significant players that hopefully start working their way back. But again, I think Colin will be fine."

It's pure speculation, but had Simmons suffered a similar injury in the second half against Ohio State, it feels likely he would have stayed in the game. Putting him in a boot and sitting him out for the remainder of the UTSA game, as Sarkisian said, was a precautionary move by Texas.

In the first three games of this season, Simmons has posted four total tackles and two sacks.

No. 1 Texas and No. 14 Tennessee will kickoff from Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.