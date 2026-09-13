3 Texas Players That Stood Out in Thrilling Win Over Ohio State

Following Saturday's electric win against Ohio State, Texas showed that it took them two losses and one half to learn their lessons against the Buckeyes.

The offense was stagnant in the first half, and it felt like the defense brought pressure at the worst possible times. Both sides of the ball picked it up significantly in the second half to make it the game that it was, and it ended in pandemonium at DKR.

Texas played a great half collectively, but here are the three big standouts for them.

Arch Manning (in the second half)

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning in the first half looked identical to himself from week one's loss last year to the same team.

While he had some good throws that unluckily fell incomplete or whatever voodoo magic that interception was, Manning was able to do what has eluded him so far in his collegiate career. He stepped up in the biggest moment.

Texas scored 21 unanswered points to close out a victory that has finally cemented the legacy of the Manning and Steve Sarkisian era. Even though the star quarterback didn't get the glory of the game-winning touchdown, he deserves all the credit for being a leader and being resilient when it felt all hope was lost going into halftime.

Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Defensive Edge Colin Simmons had his presence felt in the first half without showing it in the box score. Will Muschamp's unit applied pressure consistently in the first half to Ohio State Quarterback Julian Sayin, but time and time again, the Buckeyes found a way out of it.

The Ohio State offense was completely shut down in the second half, only scoring 3 points. The most impactful defensive play, although there are a few to choose from, came from Texas' best player on defense to seal the game.

The Buckeyes received the ball with 25 seconds left to get into field goal range and Simmons flew off the line past his blocker. The Ohio State offensive linemen had no choice but to grab onto Simmons, which resulted in a holding call that put the Longhorns' opponent further back into their territory and not enough time left on the clock.

Hollywood Smothers

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs for forty-five yards during the first quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player who scored the game-winning touchdown of course had to make this list. Texas Running Back Hollywood Smothers had two scores on 21 carries for 74 yards.

But, one of those yards matters more than any other yardage the Longhorns offense produced this evening.

Whether it was planned or not, the Texas offense executed their final drive perfectly from a player and coaching standpoint. The time management from Sarkisian brought Texas to the goal line in a perfect scenario. After three attempts, it was Smothers that punched Texas' ticket to a victory against the No. 1 team in the country.

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