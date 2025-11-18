Steve Sarkisian Still Thinks Texas is Capable of Doing Something Special in 2025
The Texas Longhorns have stubbed their toe once again this season and this time in an embarrassing fashion after a blowout loss to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on the road in Sanford Stadium, falling 35-10 to drop to a 9-3 record.
Needing to quickly course correct, as the Longhorns look to salvage any small chance at the College Football Playoff with the regular season winding down, the Longhorns will look to bounce back this weekend, hosting a struggling 2-8 Arkansas Razorbacks squad.
Texas won't get any breaks after this upcoming week, as it ends the season welcoming in the current No. 3 team in the conference in the Texas A&M Aggies to Austin for the Longhorns' regular season finale at home. With Texas' challenging stretch to end the season, Steve Sarkisian made a notable remark.
Sarkisian Notes Possible Milestone the Longhorns could Hit
During Sarkisian's weekly Monday press conference, he made an interesting point when it comes to the Longhorns' possible chance to do something very impressive with the difficult schedule Texas has had to play this season.
"We have an opportunity at the end of the regular season to do something that nobody’s done since 2019, and that’s beat three top-10 ranked teams in the regular season," Sarkisian said. "The last team to do that was with Joe Burrow. So, have we been faced with a pretty difficult schedule? Have we been faced with high expectations? Sure, but that’s why we came here. So we’ll be OK.”
While the Longhorns' season likely won't end the same way, LSU's legendary 2019 season finished with the Heisman Trophy Winner in Burrow leading the Tigers to a national championship in dominant fashion.
What Sarkisian pointed out was the Tigers' wins over Top 10 teams that season. During the 2019 regular season, LSU defeated four teams ranked in the Top 10 at some point in that season, with wins over No. 9 Texas, No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Auburn, and No. 2 Alabama.
Throughout the 2025 season, the Longhorns have beaten a pair of Top 10 teams throughout the regular season, with victories over the then-ranked No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry and then most recently, taking down the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores.
While the Longhorns were not able to get that third win over a Top 10 team this weekend after falling to Georgia, the Longhorns will have the chance to do something special this year, as already mentioned, welcoming in a likely undefeated and top-three-ranked Texas A&M squad.
Texas will look to build some momentum after its tough loss this weekend against the Bulldogs, taking on the Razorbacks this Saturday at 2:30 PM on ABC.