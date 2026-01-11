Cam Coleman Shakes Up SEC With Commitment to Texas Longhorns

After some recent gutting news out of the transfer portal, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns finally got a positive report Friday afternoon.

Less than a week after visiting the 40 Acres, Auburn Tigers wide receiver transfer Cam Coleman has committed to Texas with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

Coleman, the top-rated receiver in the 2024 class, has been nothing if not excellent for Auburn in his two seasons with the team, securing 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, his sophomore season.

Longhorns Land Top Receiver In Transfer Portal

Coleman's freshman year saw less yardage production, but more efficiency in the red zone, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) looks on during Auburn Tigers A-Day football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many speculated the wide receiver would stay in the SEC, with other options being the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, or Texas A&M Aggies, the latter serving as Coleman's original commitment before flipping to Auburn his senior year of high school.

The Longhorns have yet to get a first-hand experience of Coleman, as Auburn never faced the Horns during the Phenix City, AL native's two seasons at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but Texas fans should be happy to know that the wideout has recorded two games of over 80 yards against the Oklahoma Sooners, which included a three-catch, 88-yard performance this season that was highlighted by a 46-yard grab, as well as a touchdown.

The receiver also produced well against Texas A&M in his first meeting against the team, catching seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns during the 2024 season.

Coleman also brings something that the Longhorns' receiving corps has struggled with over the past few years, that being durability, not suffering any crucial injuries in his college career, and producing at a high level with the large amounts of playing time he receives.

The addition of Coleman can easily give the Horns the title of one of the country's most elite offenses, considering how well Arch Manning played as the season went on, especially in the bowl game victory against Michigan, and how solid running back Christian Clark looked in the win over the Wolverines as well, posting a performance that included 105 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Throw in Coleman and all he can do, and Steve Sarkisian has a triple threat option on offense that could give opposing defenses nightmares no matter what the play call is.