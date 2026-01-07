Texas Longhorns Set to Host SEC Wide Receiver Amidst Chase For Cam Coleman

The Texas Longhorns have had many of their personnel enter their names into the transfer portal in a short amount of time since their big wins over both Texas A&M and Michigan to close the 2025 season, including big names like running back Quintrevion Wisner and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Thankfully for Steve Sarkisian and crew, the portal has also been good to them in the area of replacing those holes made by the departures and even those who have second-guessed themselves and decided to stay in Austin.

And if all goes well with Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Tre Richardson's visit, then Sarkisian could be the mastermind behind the nation's best receiving unit.

Tre Richardson To Visit Texas Longhorns This Weekend

In a report by Jordan Scruggs on X, Richardson is set to pay a visit to the 40 Acres this weekend, coming fresh off visits with the Georgia Bulldogs and an upcoming tour with the Louisville Cardinals.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) scores his third touchdown against Kentucky during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with tight end Eli Stowers, Richardson was a favorite target of Vanderbilt's Heisman-worthy quarterback Diego Pavia, catching 46 passes for 806 yards and seven touchdowns throughout the course of the 2025 campaign.

Richardson, however, is also no stranger to the transfer portal, spending his freshman year in 2023 with the Hutchinson Blue Dragons of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, his sophomore year in 2024 with the Washburn Ichabods, and his junior year in 2025 with the Commodores, where he finally seemed to get the first-team reps he is likely looking for.

Now, it seems that Richardson is looking to really make a name for himself in the SEC with either the Burnt Orange or the Georgia Bulldogs, and after all, Texas didn't get to see a whole lot of Richardson when Vanderbilt came to the state capital last November, as Richardson only recorded two catches for 21 yards as the Horns took a 34-31 victory.

Richardson's bloom came in the second half of the season, and was highlighted by a six-catch, 159-yard, three-touchdown game against the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as another six-catch performance in the Reliaquest Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes that produced 127 yards and a receiving touchdown in the 34-27 loss.

And as the Longhorns continue to try and nab former Auburn receiver Cam Coleman from the portal, along with Ryan Wingo and Kaliq Lockett who are already on the team, the speed that the team will have at the receiving corps could have other teams struggling to catch up (quite literally), and could further boost the Heisman-esque quality of play that is already expected from quarterback Arch Manning.