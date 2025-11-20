Steve Sarkisian Takes One Final Shot at Desmond Howard After Epic Rant
AUSTIN -- After delivering a rant for the ages on Wednesday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian had more to say about rumors surrounding his future on the Forty Acres.
While meeting with the media on Zoom ahead of Saturday's home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Sarkisian was asked about his frustration-filled spiel, which stemmed from a viral video posted by college football analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard that implied Sarkisian could soon be moving on from Texas.
In his original comments, Sarkisian didn't call out Howard directly, but that changed just a day later.
Steve Sarkisian Calls Out Desmond Howard
In the viral video posted to social media, Howard admits he's taking out the trash to the end of his driveway while saying there could be a "mutual parting of ways" between Sarkisian and Texas after the season.
Sarkisian still didn't name Howard directly, but used the setting in the video to make it clear who his frustrations are targeted at.
"Maybe (it's) for some of the pundits out there that don't cover me and cover our program on a regular basis," Sarkisian said. "So that they understand they can't just take their trash out and have a thought to think, 'Hey, I think Texas is going to have a job opening.' I don't know. Think about something else when you are taking your trash."
Sarkisian's response stemmed from a question about who his original frustration-filled comments were directed at. It would have been easy to just say "Desmond Howard," but Sarkisian made it clear the message was for the media, his team, Texas fans, and even himself.
"It was for everybody," Sarkisian said. :It might have just been for me, I don't know. The thing about yesterday was this - at the end of the day, I have a locker room full of players who give me everything they have at the end of the day. The last thing I want is for them to feel as though what people are saying about me, outside of our building, is serving as a distraction for them, and or their families. But also, I wanted to say that for Longhorn Nation. Because I don't want them or anybody here to feel like, 'Boy, Sark is window shopping or maybe he is trying to go. I am not trying to go anywhere."
This will likely be the last Sarkisian has to say on the topic, as the focus ahead is finishing out the regular season strong and hoping that a miracle allowes Texas to sneak in to the College Football Playoff.
It will be interesting to see if Howard has anything to say about it all during the next edition of ESPN's College GameDay.