Titans Release Former Texas Longhorns DT at Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans are parting ways with a former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle.

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (91) runs through drills during the Tennessee Titans mandatory mini-camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
AUSTIN -- The Tennessee Titans are parting ways with another former Texas Longhorns defender this offseason, this time doing so as training camp begins.

The team announced that it has waived former Texas defensive lineman Keondre Coburn after being with Tennessee since the 2023 season. Coburn was originally a sixth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft before being waived by the team midway through his rookie year.

Coburn, 25, is credited with a being a one-time Super Bowl champion after appearing in one game for the Chiefs during their 2023 championship run. He also spent time on Kansas City's practice squad that year.

Keondre Coburn's Texas Career

A product of Westfield High School in Houston, Coburn originally committed to Texas as a four-star prospect in the 2018 class recruiting class. Other notable commits for the Longhorns in that class included DeMarvion Overshown, Caden Sterns, Cameron Dicker, Cam Rising, Joseph Ossai, Casey Thompson, Christian Jones, Moro Ojomo, Junior Angilau, Joshua Moore, Anthony Cook and D'Shawn Jamison.

Coburn spent five years at Texas where he played for both Tom Herman and Steve Sarkisian. In that span, he started 45 of 51 career games while tallying 96 total tackles (52 solo, 14 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one blocked kick. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection for the 2022 season.

Coburn joins former teammate and Texas safety Jerrin Thompson as Longhorns that have been released by Tennessee this offseason. Thompson, who transferred to Auburn last season after four years at Texas, had signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, an event that saw Tennessee select former Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm in the fourth round.

Coburn signed a four-year, $4.01 million deal with Kansas City after being drafted. After he was waived, he was quickly claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos, but they also waived him a few weeks later.

He has now been waived by three teams in his NFL career, and unless the Titans want to bring him back to the practice squad, he will have to find a new home elsewhere headed into the regular season.

The Titans will begin the preseason on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The regular season then kicks off for Tennessee less than a month later on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.

