Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm Opens Up About Tennessee Titans Experience
The majority of the NFL is now a couple of days into training camp, giving coaches and fans their first look at their entire squad heading into the 2025 season. In particular, the 12 Texas Longhorns rookies are getting the opportunity to continue making an impression on their coaches and speaking about their offseason.
One of the Longhorns' rookies who discussed his offseason workouts is Tennessee Titans fourth-round pick, tight end Gunnar Helm. On Thursday, Helm spoke with reporters about his experience at Tight End University, an event that brings together a majority of the tight ends from around the NFL to learn from each other, hosted by two of the top players at the position currently in the NFL, in Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle and 14-year NFL veteran Greg Olsen.
"I learned immensely, hearing Evan Engram talk about his second-level release and how George (Kittle) blocks and how Travis (Kelce) runs his routes, just being around the greats at my position in this game," Helm said. "And being around other young guys like Brock Bowers and different guys in that aspect in year two, and other guys in year one. Just learning from each other and taking different things from everybody's game ... so just iron sharpening iron at that point."
How can Gunnar Helm be an Impact Player in Year One
The Titans' offense got a new look in the offseason, aside from adding Helm, Tennessee's front office drafted quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall, and brought in a flurry of new wide receivers, including veteran Tyler Lockett, drafting Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round, and bringing in Ward's teammate from Miami, Xavier Restrepo, as an undrafted free agent.
Helm will more than likely start in a backup role to start the season behind Chig Okonkwo and Josh Whyle, who remain on the team from last season. The Titans' offense did not see much production out of the tight end position, with Okonkwo being the leading receiver of the two with just 52 catches, 479 yards, and two touchdowns. Tennessee's passing offense as a whole struggled last season, ranked with the seventh-lowest passing yards per game in the NFL with 195.1 and the sixth-fewest points per game with just 18.3.
Helm could add a new wrinkle to the Titans' offense as a tight end who can be productive as a blocker in the run game and a factor in the passing game. In his last season at Texas, Helm became a key target for quarterback Quinn Ewers in critical moments. He finished the season with 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. Helm's reliability could be beneficial for the Titans' new face of the franchise, Cam Ward.
Helm gets to continue making an impression for the rest of training camp and in the preseason, which is right around the corner as the Titans kick off their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.