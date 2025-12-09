Titans vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host the Tennesee Titans in Week 15.
The 49ers not only won their last three games, but did so by double-digit points over the Cardinals, Panthers, and Browns. Meanwhile, the Titans picked up a road win in Cleveland on Sunday to end their seven-game skid.
Can the 49ers cover as big favorites at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Titans vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +12.5 (-110)
- 49ers -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Titans: +625
- 49ers: -950
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Titans vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Titans record: 2-11
- 49ers record: 9-4
Titans vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The Titans are 6-7 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers are 8-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Titans' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-6 in the 49ers' games this season.
- The Titans are 3-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The 49ers are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.
Titans vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Shy Tuttle – questionable
- Lloyd Cushenberry III – questionable
- Jayln Armour-Davis – questionable
49ers Injury Report
- Eddy Pineiro – questionable
- Sam Okuayinonu – questionable
- Tatum Bethune – questionable
Titans vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch
Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey continues to do it all in San Francisco. The dual-threat back leads the 49ers in both rushing yards (849) and receiving yards (806) this season, and it isn’t particularly close.
The veteran back also leads the 49ers with 13 touchdowns this season, eight on the ground and five through the air.
McCaffrey was slowed down a bit by the Cleveland defense last week, though, with just 53 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards on four catches. He’ll look to bounce back against a much easier opponent in the Titans.
Titans vs. 49ers Prediction and Pick
This is a big spread to ask the 49ers to cover, but they’ve shown that they’re more than capable of doing so. They beat the Browns by 18, Panthers by 11, Cardinals by 19, and Giants by 10 in their last four wins.
The Titans might be feeling good after a win in Cleveland, but that was against a tanking team. The 49ers are pushing for playoff position and a first-round bye. They won’t take it easy on the Titans at home.
Pick: 49ers -12.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
