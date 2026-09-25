Tennessee Will Actually Be A Tougher Test For Texas Than Ohio State

The Week 2 matchup with Ohio State may have been the most anticipated game of the Texas Longhorns season.

Yet, Saturday’s upcoming SEC opener in Knoxville against Tennessee may actually be the toughest for the Longhorns to date this season.

The Veer and Shoot

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee coach Josh Heupel chats with Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The talent disparity between the two leans heavily toward the Buckeyes. They arguably boast the most talented roster Texas will face in the regular season, and potentially even afterward, once the postseason comes and goes.

Yet Tennessee’s argument for being an even tougher test begins with its offensive style of play. Under head coach Josh Heupel, the Volunteers have shifted from their traditional history of running a pro-style offense to running the “veer and shoot.”

The system is often credited to former Baylor head coach Art Briles, who popularized it while coaching Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin.

The veer and shoot is known for its wide spacing, where receivers will utilize every inch of the field, often lining up far outside the hashes, which meshes well with its vertical downfield passing game.

The Volunteers’ offensive system will test whether the Longhorns' defense can still succeed when put in disadvantageous situations, like operating with a light box.

For all the talk about the dangers of the Tennessee passing game, its scheme still lets it focus on the run game, which naturally puts defenses in a bad spot. To match the wide splits of the receivers, the front line won’t have the additional help from its linebackers all the time, as it helps to slow down the pass.

Tempo

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs with the ball during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is all paired with a blistering tempo, running plays at a high clip. If the Volunteers pick up a first down, their offense will waste little time getting on the ball for the next play, preventing the defense from substituting.

Defenses are forced into limited subbing, only being able to make personnel changes when the offenses do. Texas’s conditioning on defense will be tested, especially along the defensive front, where teams usually substitute more often to keep players fresh.

Neyland Stadium

The Pride of the Southland Band spells out “Dolly” on the field during their halftime performance during Tennessee’s game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having the capacity to hold up to 101,915 fans is one thing, but having those fans provide an actual advantage is another.

Despite the past decade not being the best in program history, Neyland Stadium is still known as one of college football’s most hostile environments.

It’s been the site of the last two wins over Alabama for Tennessee, its only two wins over the Crimson Tide since 2007, and it’s no coincidence.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.