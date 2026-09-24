Texas vs. Tennessee Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will begin their SEC schedule in a tough road atmosphere. They'll travel to Neyland Stadium to take on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers.

Texas (3-0) handled Texas State in its season opener. They pulled off a major comeback to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 2, before defeating UTSA 30-6 last week. Tennessee (3-0) opened its season with a 56-9 win over Furman. The Volunteers finished their non-conference schedule with wins over Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.

This game could have massive implications and will be a huge test for both sides.

Keys to the Game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Fast Start for the Offense: The Longhorns' offense would love a complete performance, but a fast start is imperative. Texas faces its first road game of the season, and Neyland Stadium can get loud quickly. The Longhorns struggled on the road last year, so hopefully, they can reverse that trend.

Arch Manning has to get the offense settled in the first quarter. They have to control time of possession and take the crowd out of the game. A slow start encourages Tennessee's fans, and that can't happen on Saturday.

One Key Takeaway: Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon hasn't thrown an interception this season. The Volunteers run a fast-paced offense, so Will Muschamp has to get creative to slow their offense down.

One turnover could be the difference in this game. Texas would love to be the team that creates a takeaway.

Unleash Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo: Earlier this week, Tennessee co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Anthony Poindexter spoke highly of Coleman and Wingo. While they've had solid starts, the Longhorns have to fully unlock this receiving duo.

If Manning can push the ball downfield and expose the Volunteers' secondary, that helps the running game. The Coleman-Wingo duo is hard to defend, and on Saturday, we could see their abilites on display.

Final Score Prediction

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates with wide receiver Ryan Wingo and teammates. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee hasn't beaten a ranked opponent since October 19, 2024 (No. 7 Alabama). What better way to break that streak than knocking off the highest-ranked team?

The Longhorns have their signature win by defeating Ohio State, but they have much larger goals than one big-time win. They'll be walking into a made house in Knoxville. It'll be the first time these programs face off since Texas joined the SEC.

Sarkisian's team will be ready for the road environment, and Manning will lead the offense to a complete performance. The Longhorns' defense will be too much for Tennessee's offense. Texas wins its conference opener.

Score Prediction: Texas 34 Tennessee 27

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