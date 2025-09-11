Texas 5-star Commit Shuts Down His Recruitment
Texas football had an impressive summer of recruiting, reeling in multiple five-star recruits and finding itself as the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Although Texas has found some impressive recruits, the team now must maintain those commitments and prevent its young athletes from changing their decisions.
Recently, one five-star recruit, James Johnson, confirmed that he is sticking with Texas and will join the Longhorns on the Forty Acres for his collegiate career.
James Johnson Reaffirms His Commitment to Texas
“[Kenny Baker] loves me as a commit,” Johnson said, according to OnTexasFootball. “I’m locked in with [Texas]. I don’t really plan on changing.”
Johnson committed to Texas on July 15 and joins the team as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation, according to Rivals. At 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds, Johnson looks to bring size and power to the Longhorns as a member of the 2026 class.
“Explosive defensive tackle with all the fixings to make a living up front. More of a one-gap player than he is a two-gap player at this stage, but has the mass to dock in the middle,” 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said. “Added almost 25 pounds to a frame that stretches just over 6-foot-2 between sophomore and junior seasons and should eventually carry 300 pounds or more.”
In his junior season of high school, Johnson recorded 60 tackles, five sacks and five quarterback hurries over the course of nine games. Before his senior season, Johnson transferred to Miami Northwestern High School, where he will finish out his high school career.
Johnson was one of various recruits for Texas who rounded out an impressive month of recruiting for the Longhorns this past July. Also committing to the Longhorns were running back Derrek Cooper, linebacker Tyler Atkinson, offensive tackle John Turntine III and cornerback Samari Matthews.
Texas recruiting has seen a drastic improvement in the Steve Sarkisian era. Over the past four years, the Longhorns have had a top-five recruiting class in three of the past four seasons, including the No. 1 overall class in 2025, according to 247Sports. Texas may not have cracked the top five in the 2026 class, but the team still has time to climb the rankings and tally an impressive group of recruits in the meantime.
The Longhorns may have its focus on the current college football season, but they also have plenty to look forward to in the future with the 2026 recruiting class.