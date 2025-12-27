Texas Battling Two Rivals for Highly Sought-After Offensive Tackle Recruit

Four-star offensive tackle Brian Swanson has tallied 33 offers from Division I football programs, 11 of which have come from SEC schools.

Among the SEC schools who have extended him offers are the Texas Longhorns, along with their two biggest intraconference rivals: the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies.

As Swanson gets closer to making a decision, On3’s Sam Spiegelman has disclosed that these three schools have emerged as frontrunners.

Who is Swanson?

Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Swanson is a member of the class of 2027 at South Oak Cliff High School. 247Sports has ranked him as the No. 17 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 25 prospect in Texas.

With a height of 6-foot-5 and a weight of 295 pounds, Swanson’s frame and skill level make him a key candidate for schools across the nation.

However, as indicated earlier, it doesn’t seem as though Swanson feels the need to traverse the country to find his landing spot.

Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M are all located relatively close to Swanson’s hometown, which could be part of the reason they have risen to the top of his list. They could also be top contenders due to their recent histories of success.

The Sooners and Aggies both made their way into the 2025 College Football Playoff, and although they each lost in the first round, their appearances signified the impressiveness of each team’s season.

While the Longhorns didn’t make the cut this year, they made back-to-back semifinal appearances in 2023 and 2024. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and company look to climb back to where they were before and beyond, which will likely rely heavily on his ability to assemble elite recruiting classes.

Swanson could be a key aspect of their 2027 group. A recent 5A Division II state champion, Swanson knows what it’s like to help a team find postseason success.

The only question that remains is which team will have the opportunity to utilize his talent at the collegiate level. The three schools already addressed, along with 30 other ones, are competing for his attention.

He still has plenty of time to make his final selection, but the fact that the Longhorns are prominent contenders is a promising sign. Earning Swanson’s commitment over two rivals could mark a huge victory on the recruiting trail for Texas, especially as it looks to assert dominance within the region from a recruitment standpoint.