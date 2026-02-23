Texas Longhorns Staying Active In Recruitment of 4-Star 2027 OL

The Texas Longhorns are once again in contention to land an elite offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have continued to prioritize building their offensive line core, and four-star interior offensive lineman Reed Ramsier is the next on their board.

Ramsier, an Orlando, Florida native, has emerged as one of the most technically advanced blockers in the 2027 class, and his work in the offseason has only reinforced that reputation. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman traveled to South Florida this winter to compete at Rivals Camp Miami.

The Longhorns aren't the only program trying to land the standout lineman. In fact, due to how far away the recruitment battle is taking place, Texas is considered a dark horse to land the four-star recruit. But that doesn't mean they're out of the race.

As Ramsier's stock has risen, so has the attention from programs in the Florida area. Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Miami are also recruiting the four-star as well. While the Longhorns may not be frontrunners to land Ramsier, they certainly made an impression on the 2027 recruit with how they closed the 2025 season.

Why Texas Still Stands Out Amongst the Competitors

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to Rivals' Marcus Benjamin, Ramsier was deeply impressed with how the Longhorns finished the 2025 season. While they may have missed out on a College Football Playoff appearance, Texas finished the season with wins over No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 18 Michigan.

Specifically, Ramsier highlighted the offensive line play in both of the ranked wins for Texas. He also gave high praise to offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood for his ability to develop offensive line talent.

"...Coach Flood is probably one of the best, if not the best, offensive line coach in the nation," Ramsier told Benjamin. "He’s put countless guys out in the league, and it just goes to show that this past year. Against [Texas] A&M, they had an awesome game up front. In the Cheez-It Bowl against Michigan, they dominated up front. It was awesome to see that..."

The relationship between Ramsier and the Longhorns seems to be getting better as well. While the offensive lineman was honest about the distance between him and the program, he wasn't necessarily opposed to coming to Texas. Ramsier added that both the development on the football field and in the classroom were important to him.

"...It’s a place where I can develop on the field and off the field in the classroom," Ramsier told Benjamin. "The McCombs Business School is one of the top business schools in the country, and that’s what I want to study, so being able to do both is a great opportunity. They are definitely high on my board for sure.”

While the relationship between Texas and Ramsier seems to be heading in the right direction, programs like Georgia, Florida, and Clemson all have solid connections to the offensive lineman as well. Auburn and Clemson have already set up spring visit dates with Ramsier, with Texas, Alabama, Miami, Georgia, and Florida soon to follow.