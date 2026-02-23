Texas Longhorns Staying Active In Recruitment of 4-Star 2027 OL
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns are once again in contention to land an elite offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have continued to prioritize building their offensive line core, and four-star interior offensive lineman Reed Ramsier is the next on their board.
Ramsier, an Orlando, Florida native, has emerged as one of the most technically advanced blockers in the 2027 class, and his work in the offseason has only reinforced that reputation. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman traveled to South Florida this winter to compete at Rivals Camp Miami.
The Longhorns aren't the only program trying to land the standout lineman. In fact, due to how far away the recruitment battle is taking place, Texas is considered a dark horse to land the four-star recruit. But that doesn't mean they're out of the race.
As Ramsier's stock has risen, so has the attention from programs in the Florida area. Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Miami are also recruiting the four-star as well. While the Longhorns may not be frontrunners to land Ramsier, they certainly made an impression on the 2027 recruit with how they closed the 2025 season.
Why Texas Still Stands Out Amongst the Competitors
According to Rivals' Marcus Benjamin, Ramsier was deeply impressed with how the Longhorns finished the 2025 season. While they may have missed out on a College Football Playoff appearance, Texas finished the season with wins over No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 18 Michigan.
Specifically, Ramsier highlighted the offensive line play in both of the ranked wins for Texas. He also gave high praise to offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kyle Flood for his ability to develop offensive line talent.
"...Coach Flood is probably one of the best, if not the best, offensive line coach in the nation," Ramsier told Benjamin. "He’s put countless guys out in the league, and it just goes to show that this past year. Against [Texas] A&M, they had an awesome game up front. In the Cheez-It Bowl against Michigan, they dominated up front. It was awesome to see that..."
The relationship between Ramsier and the Longhorns seems to be getting better as well. While the offensive lineman was honest about the distance between him and the program, he wasn't necessarily opposed to coming to Texas. Ramsier added that both the development on the football field and in the classroom were important to him.
"...It’s a place where I can develop on the field and off the field in the classroom," Ramsier told Benjamin. "The McCombs Business School is one of the top business schools in the country, and that’s what I want to study, so being able to do both is a great opportunity. They are definitely high on my board for sure.”
While the relationship between Texas and Ramsier seems to be heading in the right direction, programs like Georgia, Florida, and Clemson all have solid connections to the offensive lineman as well. Auburn and Clemson have already set up spring visit dates with Ramsier, with Texas, Alabama, Miami, Georgia, and Florida soon to follow.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Carson, a 2025 TCU graduate, is a sports journalist who covers college athletics for several On SI sites. While most of his experience is with TCU On SI, he also writes with Wake Forest On SI and Houston On SI. He also has a passion for the college baseball scene, most notably being a fan of TCU Baseball. In 2023, Carson was in Omaha and reported on the Men’s College World Series, where TCU finished 4th in the nation. His past work not only consists of major sports like football, basketball, and baseball, but with others like track and field and cross country as well.Follow WersalCarsonKF