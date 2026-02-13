Texas Competes with Two SEC Programs to Flip Elite Wide Receiver

Texas football is looking to bolster its 2027 recruiting class, currently touting six recruits, including one five-star wide receiver. Despite securing the commitment of one of the best receiving recruits in the country, the team is attempting to pad the rest of the receiving corps.

As they continue to build the 2027 class, Texas is looking to a few recruits who have already committed to other programs. This includes competing with three teams in the SEC for a three-star wide receiver committed to Vanderbilt.

Texas Competes with LSU and Ole Miss in Flip Pursuit

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt commit and three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas continues to entertain other programs, as five schools attempt to flip the sought-after recruit, according to Rivals. The Longhorns are one of these teams trying to flip Douglas, hoping to add another receiver to their 2027 class.

A Texas native, Douglas ranks as the No. 70 wide receiver in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. The high school junior received 26 offers from various programs, announcing his commitment to the Commodores this past December.

Despite his intentions, Texas continues to pursue Douglas, looking for a potential commitment from the three-star. Other teams that are attempting to flip Douglas' commitment from Vanderbilt include SEC opponents LSU and Ole Miss, as well as SMU and Kansas State.

With six total commitments, Texas ranks No. 8 in the 247Sports recruiting class rankings. The team's top commit is five-star receiver Easton Royal, one of the Longhorns' most anticipated receiver recruits in the program's history. Royal is the No. 12-ranked player in the nation and the No. 3-ranked wide receiver.

Meanwhile, LSU and Ole Miss hold the No. 30 and No. 34-ranked recruiting classes, respectively. The Tigers hold only two commits, but boast quality over quantity with five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant and four-star quarterback Peyton Houston. Both Bryant and Houston rank within the top ten recruits at their positions.

Ole Miss holds two four-star recruits in defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman and quarterback Keegan Croucher. Texas, LSU and Ole Miss could all benefit from adding a little more offensive firepower through Douglas, but they would have to convince the young receiver to abandon Vanderbilt.

It's going to be hard to convince Douglas to switch programs, especially with the Commodores securing the commitment of one of the nation's top quarterback recruits in the 2026 class. Vanderbilt flipped former Georgia commit and five-star recruit Jared Curtis, the No. 2 player at his position in his recruiting class.

With each SEC team boasting some impressive talent to surround Douglas with, it could come down to the wire as to who he decides to spend his collegiate career with.