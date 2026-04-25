Texas' Cornerback Depth Chart After Malik Muhammad Gets Drafted

The Texas Longhorns lost starting outside cornerback Malik Muhammad to the NFL Draft this year. He was officially selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round at pick No. 124 overall on Saturday.

While that is certainly a tough pill to swallow, head coach Steve Sarkisian and new defensive coordinator have properly insulated their roster to ensure they do not get burnt on the boundary next year.

Between returning contributors, incoming freshmen and portal additions, the Longhorns have a complete depth chart at corner that should make up for the loss of Muhammad.

Texas' Projected Cornerback Depth for 2026

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here is a look at Texas' cornerback room ahead of the 2026 season.

Outside

CB1: Kade Phillips, SO CB2: Bo Mascoe, JR (Transfer from Rutgers) CB3: Kobe Black, JR CB4: Warren Roberson, JR

Kade Phillips rolled with the punches as a true freshman last year, eventually supplanting Jaylon Guilbeau for a starting role opposite Muhammad. The five-star played well in his three starts and has locked himself into the starting boundary spot this season.

Bo Mascoe was the No. 7 cornerback in this offseason's transfer portal, but still had to prove himself throughout spring ball. He did exactly that, impressing fans and Muschamp while earning a starting job across from Phillips.

Longhorns fans will still see plenty of Kobe Black, who could challenge Mascoe or Phillips for their job at any point during the season.

Warren Roberson was brought back from the portal for a reason, and while he may not start this season, fans should expect him to have a role beyond warming the bench this season.

Slot/Nickel

NB1: Graceson Littleton, SO NB2: Wardell Mack, SO

Graceson Littleton made eight starts as a true freshman last year and could be an x-factor for Muschamp's defense as the slot corner/nickel back/star. No matter how you classify Littleton, he will be on the field and making plays plenty for the Longhorns this year.

Littleton could also play on the outside, however that would seem a mismanagement of Texas' resources and a minimization of his skillset. Still, if the situation on the boundary gets dire, Littleton could patch things up.

Wardell Mack does not provide the same big-play factor that Littleton does, however he played admirably in a spot role last season and is solid against both the run and pass.

Freshmen Samari Matthews and Hayward Howard Jr. will also provide depth in the defensive back room, though neither is likely to see a huge role in 2026.

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