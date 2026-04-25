Texas Longhorns Predicted Starting CB After Manny Muhammad Picked in NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns lost many key veterans after the 2025 season, including their secondary after the departures of Michael Taaffe and Manny Muhammad.

While both were critical pieces of the Longhorns secondary, they have moved on to the next level after being selected in the NFL Draft. For head coach Steve Sarkisian though, it is full steam ahead for the 2026 season.

That includes finding a replacement for Muhammad. For the Longhorns, though, they anticipated this and went into the transfer portal to grab Bo Mascoe, who looks like he should slide into the role on the defense just fine.

Why Bo Mascoe Is Ready For the Challenge

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns failed to reach their lofty goals last season, and their inability to reach the College Football Playoff was enough for Sarkisian to make changes to the defensive side of the ball as he brought in new defensive coorinator Will Muschamp. Outside of him, they needed to add some players, and Mascoe was one them, and at the time viewed as a fantastic addition to the roster.

What makes him such a dynamic player, besides being an instant impact transfer for next season, is his ability to make plays on his own in the secondary. Mascoe is a traditional ball hawk, and can change the flow of a game as one of the most electric secondary players around the country.

He finished the 2025 season with 44 tackles, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and had one interception which went for a 68-yard pick-six. However, the underlying numbers suggest how great he is, is partly the reasons his numbers look to be lackluster.

PFF ranked him as the 21st-best cornerback in the country last season, and gave him a coverage grade of 83.1, which would have been the highest on the team if he were with the Longhorns last season. Perhaps more importantly, though, he brings experience, which is sorely needed for a position group that is one of the youngest on the entire team.

Mascoe arrived to Austin knowing he would be relied on to be dependable for the team, and that point is heightened as Muhammad was a reliable piece for the Longhorns as well. If the defense wants to thrive under Muschamp, Mascoe will be a big piece of that, but that is one of the reasons they went after him in the portal.

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