Should Steve Sarkisian Put Even More of the Offense in Arch Manning's Hands?

The Texas Longhorns have perhaps the highest expectations in college football entering the 2026 season. Those same goals are arguably doubled after failing to reach the College Football Playoffs last season, despite entering the year as the preseason No. 1 team in the country.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, his offense struggled, despite quarterback Arch Manning at the helm, who entered the years as one of the most hyped quarterbacks to touch the field in over a decade.

Now the pairing has a full season under their belt, and a completely revamped offense that features one of the best supporting casts in the sport for a quarterback. Does that mean it is finally time to give Manning the full keys to the offense?

Why Manning is Still the Tool That Unlocks the Offense

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When reflecting on the first season with Manning as the signal-caller for the Longhorns, it's easy to think back to the opening weeks of the season where the offense found its self sputtering, even against lesser competition. Those struggles, heightened by inabilities to effectively block, or run the ball, were pinned on Manning, even if they were unjustifiably at the time.

That disregards the fact Manning got progressively better as the season went on, including having four of his five best performances on the season occur over the last seven weeks of the year, according to PFF. That success came, in spite of the offense still struggling with the same problems that plagued it at the beginning of the season.

Now, Manning is back for another season, with a deeper understanding of the offense, and perhaps more importantly, a better surrounding cast. He has one of the best receivers in the country in Cam Coleman, a two-headed monster backfield with Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, and an offensive line that features projected NFL Draft picks.

With multiple years of experience under Sarkisian, and an in-depth understanding of the offense, now is the time for the Longhorns to give Manning more leash in running the offense. Defenses will scheme to stop the Longhorns, but with the talent on the field, someone will find themselves unaccounted for.

That is where Manning will shine, making changes at the line of scrimmage, and when a play breaksdown, he has a clear ability to extend it, making something out of nothing happen. In 2026 for the Longhorns, defenses will be pressed to find a weak spot in the offense, and if Manning takes control of the reigns, there could be no one stopping the.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.