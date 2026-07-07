Texas Longhorns CB Helping Recruit No. 1 WR Monshun Sales

The Texas Longhorns have had a busy offseason on the 2027 recruiting trail that’s featured some massive commitments and some notable losses.

However, the topic dominating headlines has been whether or not the Longhorns can retain one of its best commits this cycle, as five-star wide receiver Easton Royal is still weighing his options between Texas, LSU and Florida. He’s remained committed to the Longhorns since November but some feel that it could be any

Knowing that Royal, a New Orleans native, could very well choose to stay home and flip to LSU, the Longhorns will need to be prepared to swiftly make up for his departure, and one of the team’s 2027 commits is helping Texas do just that.

Texas CB Commit Montre Jackson Recruiting 5-Star WR Monshun Sales

Lawrence North’s Monshun Sales poses for a photo Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After making his commitment to Texas last month, four-star cornerback Montre Jackson is wasting little time trying to get more players to join the team’s 2027 class.

So why not swing big and target No. 1 wide receiver Monshun Sales? That’s exactly what Jackson did on social media Sunday when he tagged Sales directly in a post on X, telling him to "come home."

Take a look:

come home family @__1problem — Montre Jackson |’27 (@M2ntre) July 5, 2026

Jackson isn't the only 2027 Texas commit that's trying to lure Sales to Austin. Four-star tight end Brock Williams and five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara, who announced his commitment last week, are both joining Jackson in efforts to get Sales to become a Longhorn.

Longhorn family, go let @__1problem know where home is at🤘🤘🤘 — Brock Williams (@BrockWill2027) July 6, 2026

Sales has already been to Austin twice, once for an unofficial visit and then an official visit earlier this summer. Texas appears to be right in the mix though teams like LSU, Indiana and Ohio State will have a strong say as well.

Of course, the Longhorns would want nothing more than to keep Royal and land Sales to form a combination of the No. 1 and No. 2 receivers in the 2027 class. They would potentially join four-star recruit Briceson Thrower and three-star Kyron Brown, who are the two other wide receiver commits for Texas in the 2027 cycle.

Doing so will be easier said than done, but it’s an easy bet that Texas could have more NIL ammunition to use on Sales if Royal ends up backing out, thus potentially giving the Longhorns a better chance of landing him.

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