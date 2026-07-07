Texas Longhorns Trending For Two More Five-Star Recruits

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the most talked-about teams this summer in college football, and shockingly, it's not because of the impending critical season that has the team strapped with lofty expectations for the second year in a row.

Instead, head coach Steve Sarkisian is winning for the future as well, using a summer surge to dominate the recruiting trail and fly through the rankings with a top-five class for the cycle, and no signs of slowing down either.

Two more five-star names could be on the way as well, with running back Landen Williams-Callis and receiver Monshun Sales trending for the Longhorns. Where do they stand in the recruitment process, and how would they benefit the future roster?

Monshun Sales, WR

Five-star wide receivers Easton Royal and Monshun Sales with wide receivers coach Chris Jackson during an official visit with the Texas Longhorns. | @easton.3k - Instagram

Sales is the No. 2-ranked receiver in the 2027 cycle and is the No. 8 prospect in the class, trailing just behind current Longhorns commit Easton Royal. Sales, in his own right, is an instant impact receiver at the next level, as he stands at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and can contort his body and use his large frame to be an easy target for quarterbacks.

The Longhorns coaching staff is really impressed by Sales and believes he, alongside Royal, could be one of the most dominant receiving cores in the country. For his recruitment, it is coming down to the Indiana Hoosiers and the Longhorns.

Currently, it is neck-and-neck between the two programs, with the Hoosiers looking to hold onto their slight lead, but the Longhorns have closed in and made them sweat, landing him. There is a good chance the Longhorns can land him, especially if they up the NIL package needed to sway him.

Landen Williams-Callis, RB

Landen Williams-Callis with the Texas Longhorns coaching staff | Landen Williams-Callis (@CallisLanden on X)

Williams-Callis is the No. 3-ranked running back in the country, a top-50 prospect in the class and is the No. 1 running back from the Lone Star State. His rushing stats over three seasons at Richmond Randle reflect that of a video game, as he has 7,554 yards on the ground with 125 rushing touchdowns and an average of 10 yards per carry.

As far as his commitment goes, it should be more of a matter of "when" he commits, and not "if" he does. He should be an impactful backfield piece of the future for the Longhorns and will be a critical piece of the future offense.

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