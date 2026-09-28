SEC Responds to Illegal Play From Tennessee That Nearly Cost Texas The Game

The Texas Longhorns escaped Knoxville with a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday to move to 4-0 on the season.

No. 1 Texas almost lost in crushing fashion after Tennessee recovered an onside kick that slipped through the grasp of Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo, giving the Volunteers one final possession a chance at a heave toward the end zone.

However, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian questioned the legality of the onside kick from Tennessee's Jackson Ross, who drop-kicked the ball toward the Longhorns.

As it turns out, the drop kick itself was legal, but the SEC has officially confirmed that the original flag on the play shouldn't have been picked up due to the ruling that states "the kicker may not change his lateral position between the hash mark."

The SEC's Full Statement on Tennessee's Illegal Onside Kick

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs againstTexas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the full statement on what the SEC had to say about the onside from Ross:

The onside kick with 1:22 to play in the Texas at Tennessee football game on Saturday was incorrectly officiated and should have resulted in a five-yard penalty on Tennessee and a replay of the down. A drop kick is permissible, but a free kick must be made from the kicking team’s restraining line which is the 35-yard line on a kickoff, unless relocated by penalty.

The ball was at least one yard behind the 35-yard line when it was kicked. In addition, after the ball is ready for play the kicker may not change his lateral position between the hash marks. That spot can change only after a charged timeout or on a subsequent kick. The kicker movement after the ready signal violated the rule. The correct enforcement is a five-yard penalty and a replay of the down.

The Southeastern Conference regrets the error and will continue working with the Secretary/Editor for NCAA Football Rules and officials to ensure consistent application of free-kick rules.

Steve Sarkisian Questioned Tennessee's Onside Kick After the Game

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with reports after the game, Sarkisian was quick to question the legality of the onside kick and admitted he wanted a ruling.

Two days after the win, he got his wish.

"I always try to take a picture on onside kicks, which is what we did. We took the time out to kind of see what their alignment was," Sarkisian said. "We need to get a ruling on how they kicked it because there's a lot of gray area in that, and obviously one of the officials thought it was a foul and threw (the flag). They ended up picking it up, so I got to get a ruling on that because that was that was a bit unique about walking into a drop kick like that."

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