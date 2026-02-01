Texas Defensive Star Earns Recognition at Senior Bowl for Community Efforts

Football brings people together, and the community needs to take care of one another. During the age of NIL, athletes have more power and influence to make an impact on the communities around them.

While Texas defensive star Michael Taaffe has a track record of success on the field, he has had an equally impressive impact away from the gridiron.

For his community efforts, he was recognized at the 2026 Senior Bowl as the recipient of the event’s Community Service Award.

Michael Taaffe Earns 2026 Senior Bowl Community Service Award

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates after the Kentucky Wildcats fail to score during overtime at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

As a safety, Taaffe has had a very successful career with the Texas Longhorns. He earned consecutive All-American nods, including first-team All-SEC and All-American recognition in 2025 as a redshirt senior. The former walk-on has made the most of his time in Austin, Texas, but he is leaving a lasting impact as he prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Taaffe won the Community Service Award at the 2026 Senior Bowl, where he was one of five finalists. He won the award over Alabama tackle LT Overton, Arkansas defensive tackle Cameron Ball, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers.

While a member of the Longhorns, Taaffe has been involved in several fundraisers to help his community. Taaffe helped raise nearly $60,000 earlier this year through his Tackle Fentanyl campaign, which fundraised in partnership with the organization Texas Against Fentanyl.

The campaign intended to “educate communities about the hidden dangers of counterfeit pills” and honor the memory of Jake Ehlinger, a Texas Longhorns football player who died in 2021 of fentanyl poisoning. Ehlinger believed he was taking a prescription medication, which was counterfeit.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) leads the team onto the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Taaffe was also involved in raising money for the victims of the Central Texas floods in July 2025, which killed an estimated 135 people, including 115 in Kerr County. He helped raise more than $100,000 for the Texas Flood Relief Foundation in a partnership with P. Terry’s Burger Stand.

Signing autographs and speaking at the event, Taaffe volunteered at P. Terry’s during the business’s 100% profit-share campaign, raising money for victims’ families and honoring the lives lost at Camp Mystic.

“Maybe you’re a little kid, six years old, and you look up to a No. 16 — because I was that guy one time,” Taaffe said on ESPN in December after being named the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain.

“I just love giving back because I think I'm called to do that, and I have such a great platform. I'm so blessed to be here, and I dreamed of being at the University of Texas, so these bright lights are so awesome.”

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrates with the golden hat after the Longhorns defeated the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Growing up in Austin, Taaffe dreamed of attending Texas, leading him to walk on at the university despite receiving offers from other programs. The former Westlake High School star has since made an effort to give back to his community during his time with the Longhorns.

As he gives back to Austin, Taaffe has also visited children at Dell Children’s Hospital, distributed food with Welcome Table ATX and joined cleanups with The Trail Conservancy. For his effort, Taaffe was also recognized as the recipient of the 2025 Wuerffel Trophy.

The award is given annually to the athlete who “best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement," according to their website.

As Taaffe prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft and the next stage of his career, he can leave Austin knowing he left a positive impact on the community, a quality he will likely bring to his next destination.