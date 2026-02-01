Michael Taaffe Reflects on How He Left The Texas Longhorns

In Michael Taaffe’s last game as a Texas Longhorn, he played at home in front of a full house of burnt orange and maroon as the Texas A&M Aggies sought to continue an undefeated season and get their first invite to the SEC Championship.

The Longhorns put a damper on those hopes, and Taaffe sealed the deal with a fourth-quarter pick off of quarterback Marcel Reed — the defensive back's second interception against the Aggies in 365 days after picking off Reed a year earlier during the first quarter at Kyle Field.

The two picks cemented his name as a Longhorn legend. But even before, Taaffe’s name had made its rounds around the Forty Acres. After breaking out his sophomore season, playing all 14 games and starting in nine. An Austin native, Taaffe started as a walk-on despite already having D1 offers from other schools, all for a chance to play football as a Longhorn.

Since, he’s been a team captain and significant locker room leader, with his influence earning him the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy — the highest honor for community service in college football, awarded in New York City with the Heisman ceremony every year.

Taaffe Left Texas Still Hoping For a National Championship

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) holds up his horns with the fans during the singing of the Eyes of Texas after a victory over the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Now, Taaffe is getting ready to enter the 2026 NFL Draft and he’s busy with all the prep work that comes with those aspirations. He played in last week’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama with fellow secondary member Malik Muhammad and will be showcasing his athleticism during Texas’ annual NFL Day in late March. He has a bright future ahead — but that doesn’t erase the fact that something was left unfinished.

“It was really hard ending that season, because all my life — 10th grade, I was JV B-team. And I was like, ‘Alright, I didn’t make varsity in 10th grade, that was my goal but I have another shot next year,’” Taaffe told On3’s Andy Staples. “You’re a walk-on, you don’t get a scholarship after that first year, you’re like ‘Alright I really wanted a scholarship after that first season’, but you have another shot. You get four more months and you’re on scholarship.

We have former Texas DB Michael Taaffe on the show today. @AndyStaples had a frank conversation with him about the state of Texas football. pic.twitter.com/F0zWKKL01q — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 30, 2026

After the 2024-25 Texas team fell to Ohio State in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, Taaffe had to make a decision: Forgo his final year of eligibility for the draft or stay and help rising quarterback Arch Manning finish the job next season?

Ultimately Taaffe chose to stay, hoping that, after coming so close to a National Championship, he could help the Longhorns finally make it to college football’s biggest game.

Needless to say, Texas didn’t even make it into the playoff bracket. Taaffe finished his final season with the last interception off of Reed in November, with 70 total tackles and two interceptions to cap the year.

“This time, we lose and after every single semifinal the last three years I was like ‘Alright, next year’s gonna be the year. I promise you, I’m not letting that slide,’” Taaffe said. “And now I’m out of eligibility and I can’t say ‘Alright, I have another year to go win the National Championship.’ That was tough.”

Taaffe didn’t get the finish that he wanted, and he’s out of years to hold out hope for another chance to be on the field if the Longhorns ever get to lift that trophy.

“You just have to swallow the pill and know that God had a plan for me. I don’t know why it was that I didn’t win a national championship, I tried my best to do everything I could,” Taaffe said. “But maybe down the road Texas can.”

Even so, he’ll be on the sidelines watching and he trusts in his teammates to get the job done in his absence.