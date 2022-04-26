Texas DL Myron Warren Enters Transfer Portal

Junior Myron Warren enters the transfer portal after getting little action during his stint with the Longhorns

After three years of limited action, junior defensive lineman Myron Warren announced on Tuesday that he’ll be entering the transfer portal.

Here’s the full statement:

“Hey UT family, my time here has been a fun ride & I enjoyed being here along with my teammates & experiencing a great atmosphere every day.

I will officially be in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left to further my success on & off the football field to reach my goal and one day to play at the next level.

I thank everyone that has supported me on my journey, UT will always be family.

Sincerely,

Myron Warren”

As a member of the Longhorns’ 2019 recruiting class, the Louisiana native had high expectations. However, while at the Forty Acres, Warren had limited playing time. During his first two seasons, he didn't redshirt and didn't play. In 2021, he played in three games and produced a total of three tackles.

Lately, the Longhorns’ defensive line has struggled. A few weeks ago, fifth-year Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo sparked some controversy when he made this statement:

“It’s hard… 18-20-year-old guys coming in caring about the wrong things instead of winning," Ojomo said Thursday. “It needs to be players led, coaches fed. Coaches come and go… Players have to make a stand and basically say enough is enough. Like, 7-6 BS Texas isn't happening no more.”

Certainly, Ojomo has a point, but head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the matter as an ‘in-house talk’ and not something for the media.

Keep an eye out for the next five days, as athletes who are not graduating from their current school must enter the portal by May 1st to be eligible for the 2022 season.

