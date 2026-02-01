Texas Earns Late Commitment from 2026 Defensive Lineman Prospect

With Early Signing Day in the books and the transfer portal window having closed, the Texas Longhorns have a pretty strong idea of who will join them for the 2026-27 college football season.

That being said, as many football fans know, recruitment is a process that looks unique for every player and scarcely stays out of the headlines.

On Jan. 31, the Longhorns added a new defensive lineman to their 2026 recruiting class.

Texas earns new 2026 commitment

Defensive lineman Elijah Ali didn’t receive all that much attention from top-contending programs throughout this cycle. He finished with just five offers, and outside of Texas, the other four schools are as follows: Temple, San Diego State, Delaware State and Sacramento State.

However, sometimes it just takes one major program demonstrating interest to help change the trajectory of one’s career. The Longhorns both hosted Ali on an official visit and extended him an offer on Jan. 30, and he committed to the program the very next day.

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, the Downey, California, native seems to have the size to be successful at the collegiate level. That being said, he will have to compete against several talented players to earn minutes on the field come September and beyond.

Current Texas defensive linemen

Ali will be up against several more experienced defensive linemen in 2026, including Hero Kanu, Alex January and Justus Terry. The Longhorns also signed James (J.J.) Johnson to their class of 2026, and the four-star prospect is anticipated to become an impact player during his time at Texas.

The Longhorns seem to be returning a strong defensive unit, along with bringing in a talented group of newcomers. This could make the environment a difficult one for Ali to figure out how to thrive in, and it will be interesting to see how he fares.

That being said, a lot can happen throughout the offseason, preseason and even into the regular season. After all, Ali acquired an offer from Texas and committed all in the span of 24 hours.

Most of the Longhorns’ 2026 top prospects made their commitments official on Early Signing Day, but the traditional signing period starts on Feb. 4. Once he makes his commitment official, Ali will officially brace for this next chapter of his football career.

Longhorn fans could get a glimpse of the future collegiate lineman as soon as Sept. 5 against the Texas State Bobcats.