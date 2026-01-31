Here's What The Texas Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart Could Look Like in 2026
After significant additions in all three phases over the last month, the Texas Longhorns' roster is going to look much different - and much improved - in 2026.
The offensive additions are already well documented, but the defense also made major changes at key positions, while losing several key contributors from the 2025 unit.
Not to mention, they have added a new defensive coordinator in Will Muschamp and defensive passing game coordinator in Blake Gideon, who returns after one season away from the team.
Fortunately, Texas returns the most critical part of the defense in star edge rusher Colin Simmons, who will enter next fall as an All-American candidate and potential Top 5 2027 NFL Draft pick.
But who will be replacing stars like Anthony Hill and Ethan Burke? And who take over the leadership role from Michael Taaffe in the secondary?
Check out Texas Longhorns On SI's way-too-early guess for Muschamp's 2026 defensive depth chart.
2026 Texas Longhorns Defensive Depth Chart Prediction
JACK/BUCK (EDGE)
1. Colin Simmons
2. Colton Vasek OR Brad Spence
3. Smith Orogbo
Colin Simmons returns as arguably the best edge rusher in America and is primed for a massive season. Colton Vasek needs to take steps to secure the backup role, but Brad Spence is capable of playing the position as well to great effect.
Defensive Tackle
1. Hero Kanu
2. Alex January
3. Justus Terry
4. Maraad Watson
5. Myron Charles
6. James Johnson
Hero Kanu was a major retention by Texas in what could be the Longhorns deepest room. Alex January, Justus Terry, and Maraad Watson will all provide extensive depth at the 3 tech/4i spot behind Kanu in Muschamp's new defense.
Nose Tackle
1. Ian Geffrard
2. Josiah Sharma
3. Zion Williams
Ian Geffrard was a major get for Texas at nose tackle in the portal. Backing him up will be Josiah Sharma and Zion Williams.
Defensive End
1. Lance Jackson
2. Justus Terry
3. Zina Umeozulu
4. Richard Wesley
5. Jamarion Carlton
The more traditional defensive end spot will be occupied by Lance Jackson, who could be the next superstar of the Texas defense. Behind him is another future star in Justus Terry who could rotate quite a bit with Jackson as well as aplay inside. Zina Umeozulu, and freshmen Richard Wesley and Jamarion Carlton are all great fits here as well and will provide another very deep room on the Texas defense.
MAC LB (MIKE)
1. Justin Cryer OR Ty'Anthony Smith
2. Tyler Atkinson
3. Markus Boswell
The MAC or MIKE LB spot will be interesting for Texas in 2026. Justin Cryer is a great fit here but Ty'Anthony Smith could be the team's starter here as well. Freshman Tyler Atkinson will play a lot in 2026 as well, with Markus Boswell replacing Bo Barnes as a depth piece.
MONEY LB (WILL/DIME)
1. Rasheem Biles
2. Ty'Anthony Smith
3. Rocky Cummings
The MONEY or WILL linebacker spot should be either a rotation of Rasheem Biles and Ty'Anthony Smith, or if Smith starts at Mike, the two will be on the field together. Biles is predicted to be an All-American in 2026.
SAM LB
1. Brad Spence
2. Kosi Okpala OR Rocky Cummings
The SAM linebacker spot is a great fit for Brad Spence, and he can also play on the edge.
STAR (Nickel Back)
1. Graceson Littleton
2. Wardell Mack
3. Yahiem Riley
Graceson Littleton returns after a fantasic freshman year to man the STAR position. He could also be moved to outside corner if they feel the need, which would allow Wardell Mack to start here.
Cornerback
LCB
1. Bo Mascoe
2. Warren Roberson
3. Samari Matthews
RCB
1. Kade Phillips
2. Kobe Black
3. Hayward Howard Jr.
Bo Mascoe comes over from Rutgers in the portal to man one corner spot, with Kade Phillips likely to fill the other. Kobe Black and Warren Roberson will play plenty, however, and are great fits in Muschamps defense. Samari Matthews should also play a good bit as a freshman.
Free Safety
1. Derek Williams
2. Jonah Williams
3. Jordon Johnson-Rubell
4. Jonathan Cunningham
Derek Williams coming back is massive for Texas and he is an ideal fit in Muschamp's defense. Jonah Williams and Jordon Johnson-Rubell will both be very hard to keep off of the field.
Strong Safety
1. Jelani McDonald
2. Xavier Filsame
3. Zelus Hicks
4. Toray Davis
Jelani McDonald will be the man of the safety room, taking over for Michael Taaffe in that spot. Xavier Filsame will also be a big part of the secondary, and Texas loves what they have in Zelus Hicks.
