Texas Facing Major Pressure From LSU To Flip 4-Star Safety Commit

The Texas Longhorns and LSU Tigers play football this season on Nov. 14 in Week 11. Historically, it has been a rare matchup; it will be the first matchup since 2019 between the two major programs, and only the third in the last 50 seasons.

However, before they face off on the gridiron, the two teams are head-to-head in a recruiting battle. With Lane Kiffin now on the Tigers’ staff as the head coach, LSU is among the top programs in the 2027 recruiting class.

LSU is looking to flip a key four-star safety currently committed to Texas. Will the Longhorns be able to retain their star in-state recruit, or will the Tigers come away victorious late in the process?

LSU Targets Texas Safety Commit Greedy James

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe leads the team onto the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to 247Sports LSU insider Zack Nagy, the Tigers are emerging as a threat to flip four-star safety Karnell “Greedy” James. James has been committed to the Longhorns since Dec. 3, 2025.

The star safety from Manvel, Texas, took three official visits this summer. He met with LSU on June 5, Notre Dame on June 12 and Texas on June 19. While he entered the process committed to the Longhorns, the Tigers left a lasting impression.

“LSU is a platform like no other,” James told 247Sports. “It's a strong pitch... They've really picked it up,” he said.

The Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked 17th by 247Sports and 11th by On3, and James would be a big addition. He is currently ranked as the No. 5 safety in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports, which also ranks him inside the top 100 players.

James’ commitment is not yet viewed as final. He is “expected to have a final plan in place in the next few weeks,” according to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, which indicates that the door is still open in the safety’s recruitment.

LSU's new head coach, Lane Kiffin, speaks at the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

There are some expectations that Texas will retain its pledge, but LSU has been aggressive lately on the recruiting trails. The Tigers recently flipped a Houston commit, wide receiver Gary Burney Jr., and landed in-state cornerback Markez Davis, a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

This comes after several recruiting misses by LSU for a defensive back. Five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson dropped his official visit with LSU in favor of Michigan, and three-star cornerback Aidyn Wiggins committed to Auburn.

It also comes amid a tight race for another defensive recruit: cornerback Brandon Sherrard. The consensus four-star recruit from Pearland, Texas, is set to make his commitment on July 1, with Oklahoma, Texas and LSU as his finalists.

Texas is facing pressure for several targets at defensive back. A recent commitment from five-star corner John Meredith III brings security, but several recruits are being heavily pursued by other programs.

Dhillon McGee received a prediction from Spiegelman on June 22 to land with Penn State and will make his commitment on June 24. Meanwhile, Texas remains in a good position with consensus four-star Montre Jackson, who commits on June 27. Texas hopes to maintain a strong defensive back class for 2027, and retaining James is an important first step.

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