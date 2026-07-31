Every Texas Longhorn Who Is Playing for His NFL Future This Season

The Texas Longhorns have constructed one of the most talented rosters in college football. Naturally, they have a number of draft-eligible players that scouts will be keeping a close eye on.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has been great at turning high school talents into next-level players since he took over in Austin in 2021. At the same time, the 2026 draft class was among his least fruitful; the 2027 class is expected to be a return to form.

With that being said, here is every Longhorn who will be playing for scouts this season.

Every Longhorn Playing to Get Drafted in 2027

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons kneels on the field during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning - Quarterback

Arch Manning is among the most discussed players in the history of college football, yet somehow his marked improvement across the 2025 season went under-noticed. If the junior passer continues his upward momentum, he will likely be the first overall pick in next season's draft.

Colin Simmons - Edge Rusher

Colin Simmons has been a pass-rushing star since he arrived in Austin and might have his best season yet under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. The only thing that might tank his stock is his 240-pound frame, which is in the 3rd-percentile for weight at his position.

Trevor Goosby - Offensive Tackle

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trevor Goosby is a natural pass-protector whom the Longhorns somehow managed to woo back to campus despite him being a draft-eligible first-team All-SEC member last season. He will continue to be quietly dependable throughout the 2026 season, but do not be surprised when his name starts picking up steam next draft cycle.

Cam Coleman - Wide Receiver

The No. 1 wide receiver in the portal, Cam Coleman already has 1306 receiving yards to his name despite spending his first two seasons with less-than-stellar quarterback play at Auburn. He is physical freak who will get drafted in the first three rounds off of his traits alone and could push his name into first round conversations if he has a big season with Manning.

Melvin Siani - Offensive Tackle

Originally born in Canada, Melvin Siani has only been playing football since he moved to Pennsylvania as a senior in high school, so some aspects of his game are still raw. Still, he is a natural pass-protector who has all of the requisite measurables and should continue to develop in Texas' resource-laden situation.

Other Players Who Could Get Drafted in 2027

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Wingo - Wide Receiver | Jelani McDonald - Safety | Rasheem Biles - Linebacker | Brandon Baker - Offensive Guard | Raleek Brown - Running back | Hollywood Smothers | Running back

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