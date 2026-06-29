Texas Fans Had The Same Joke After Watching Marcel Reed at Manning Passing Academy

The heated rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies never takes a break. From football season, through basketball season and into the baseball schedule, the Lone Star Showdown is always alive and well, even during the years when both teams were apart in different conferences.

Even when all three of these sports are not in season, fans still find a way to deliver some back-and-forth banter with one another.

The annual Manning Passing Academy in Thibodeaux, LA. this past weekend marked the perfect time for fans to do exactly that, particularly when it came to Texas fans taking some jabs at Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed over routine throws he had as a participant at the event.

While most of this criticism was likely seen as unwarranted from a neutral fan's perspective, it proved to be another example of how this rivalry never sleeps.

Texas Fans Finding Any Reason to Criticize Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reed and many of the other top quarterbacks in the country joined Texas star Arch Manning and his legendary family members during the Passing Academy, giving fans their college football fix in the middle of summer.

To no one's surprise, media members were in abundance at the event, which meant cameras at the ready for every throw.

One routine throw from Reed was caught on camera and caused an immediate reaction from Texas fans, many of which claimed that the receiver had to slow down to catch the pass.

It gave Texas fans some positive flashbacks of Reed throwing a pair of game-sealing interceptions late in the fourth quarter against the Longhorns.

Here's the throw. You be the judge.

#Aggie QB Marcel Reed going deep in the Air It Out Challenge at the 2026 Manning Passing Academy. pic.twitter.com/n7SwHZyhaY — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) June 27, 2026

Texas fans went straight to the comments to point out that Reed's pass would have been intercepted if there were live defenders.

It's safe to say that the Burnt Orange glasses played a role in some of this banter taking off.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

Just like the pass to Mookie🤭 — Cliff HongKonger (@longhorn_cliff) June 27, 2026

Interception Bo Mascoe!!! — ChonBowwa (@ChonBowwa) June 27, 2026

Looks like another INT by @MichaelTaaffe4 to me… — Isaiah Rosario (@IsaiahT_Rosario) June 27, 2026

The only way he can not throw an INT is to literally just omit the defense. — TX (@TX_151) June 27, 2026

Arch Manning Wasn't Safe From Texas A&M's Banter

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning certainly wasn't safe from criticism either, though one could argue his "lowlight" was much more notable than Reed's. If it wasn't clear already, the fact both Manning and Reed are receiving any attention from this at all is just another reason why we need the college football season to start ASAP.

Manning missed badly on one of his throws to the receiver headed toward the sideline. It didn't take long for the clip to make its rounds on social media.

Regardless of what one poor throw might do when it comes to negative social media reaction, it remains clear who the better quarterback is based on both last season's production and head-to-head results.

After a forgettable start to the 2025 season, Manning turned things around in a major way last year while Reed did the opposite. Both players finished with nearly identical stat lines, though it was Reed's 12 interceptions compared to Manning's seven picks that stands out the most.

Manning also gave Reed and the Aggies their first loss of the season in a 27-17 upset last November. In two meetings against Texas A&M, Manning is 2-0 (one as the starter) with three total touchdowns compared to just one touchdown from Reed.

Until proven otherwise, Reed will be viewed as a step behind Manning, though this could all change within a matter of a few months.

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