Could Texas Be Facing Another Trap Game vs. Mississippi State in 2026?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs were the definition of a trap game in 2026. Despite going 5-8, they upset No. 12 Arizona State and pushed ranked Texas and Tennessee squads to overtime finishes.

The team made real strides in head coach Jeff Lebby's second season, especially considering they were coming off of a 2-10 campaign. Whether or not they will be able to continue that momentum will hinge greatly on Lebby's ability to build a team around exciting sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor.

So, will the Bulldogs pose any kind of threat to Texas in 2026? Or can the Longhorns look ahead to a date with Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers later that month?

The Bulldogs May Frighten the Longhorns This Halloween

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor during the first quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Mississippi State has every reason to take a step up in 2026. On top of letting Taylor take the reigns, Lebby is also brining back defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, who led three top-five SEC defenses from 2020-2022.

While the rest of the roster is fairly weak, it is not bereft of talent. Fluff Bothwell and Xavier Gayten form a solid backfield tandem whom will likely be even more productive next to a dynamic rusher like Taylor.

Lebby will no doubt grind teams down in the run game this season, the Bulldogs handed the ball off the third-most frequently of any SEC team in 2025 and Taylor is taking over for pocket-passer Blake Shapen. That means that they should be able to control the clock and limit possessions, factors which increase the likelihood of an upset victory.

That is particularly problematic for a Texas team that finished 110th in the FBS in time of possession last season and 75th the year before that. While that should improve as new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is bringing a more aggressive style of defense, it will still be an issue for a pass-heavy Longhorns team.

This game also falls right in the middle of Texas' SEC schedule, meaning they will have to properly recover after battling Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida and Ole Miss and ignore the temptation of looking ahead to games against Missouri, LSU, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

With all of that in mind, it is clear that the Longhorns will need to be wary of the Bulldogs this season, even with home-field advantage on their side.

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