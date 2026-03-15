Texas Fans Had the Same Reaction After Watching John Mateer at Oklahoma Pro Day

Even in the middle of the college football offseason, the rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is still alive and well.

During Oklahoma's Pro Day in Norman this week, Sooners quarterback John Mateer, who has already announced his return for next season, went through passing drills with his receivers in front of NFL scouts. However, a clip of one of his passes received a negative reaction on social media.

And to no surprise, Texas fans all reacted in the same way by hurling some light-hearted insults toward Mateer in classic Red River Rivalry fashion.

Texas Fans Throw Shots at Oklahoma QB John Mateer

Oklahoma's John Mateer reacts following the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While throwing a deep pass to wide receiver Deion Burks, Mateer hit him in the hands, but Burks dropped it after appearing to be led out of bounds. However, another angle showed that Burks was nowhere near running out of bounds and just simply dropped the ball.

In Mateer's defense, it was a solid throw, but Texas fans didn't see it that way. There certainly have been much worse Pro Day highlights in years past, but that still didn't stop Texas fans from immediately heading to the comments to criticize Mateer.

Fans were split in the comments. Some said it was a bad pass from Mateer while others thought it was a solid throw and that Burks is at fault.

Be the judge. Here's the throw:

John Mateer at Oklahoma’s Pro Day 😬

pic.twitter.com/AsAiPP4dHi — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) March 13, 2026

One Texas fan said that Longhorns quarterback KJ Lacey could beat Mateer in a position battle.

KJ Lacey would 100 percent beat out John Mateer in a QB battle this year 😂 https://t.co/Jmeia4fw70 — R🌞🤘🏽 (@DaytimeCash) March 13, 2026

Another pointed to Mateer's thumb surgery this past season, saying it looks like it might still be lingering.

Still battling that Thumb injury it appears — LonghornFocus (@Longhornfocus) March 13, 2026

One Texas fan add that Mateer would be a backup tight end with the Longhorns.

He’d be a backup TE at Texas. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — james white (@jameshookem) March 14, 2026

Another Texas fan had a sarcastic comment for Mateer and Oklahoma fans.

That’s the future Heisman winner Sooner fans be talking about lmao — Isaac (@IDGomez_Austin) March 14, 2026

Mateer finished the 2025 season 247 of 397 passing for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adding eight touchdowns.

Mateer had some Heisman hype last season but the aforementioned thumb surgery he had leading up to the Texas game certainly appeared to limit his production. Still, that wasn't much of an excuse for the poor decisions he made in No. 6 Oklahoma's 23-6 loss to Texas on Oct. 11.

In that loss, Oklahoma failed to take a single snap in the Texas red zone while Mateer finished with three interceptions and was sacked five times.

But now, Mateer will be throwing to former Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone, who transferred to Oklahoma this offseason after two years with the Longhorns.