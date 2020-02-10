Texas Football: A Look Back at the Class of 2016

Despite a rough record on the field, Charlie Strong's last full recruiting class was ranked No. 7 in the country and first in the Big 12.

While some of the hyped players in the class never quite worked out, others rose from relative obscurity to become major contributors on the team.

We are taking a look back the class of 2016 based on each player's level of contribution at Texas and potential future in the NFL. All original recruiting rankings come from the 247 Sports Composite.

Busts

Erick Fowler (Four-star - No. 7 OLB, No. 73 overall), Jean Delance (Four-star - No. 13 OT, No. 117 overall), Jordan Elliott (Four-star - No. 15 DT, No. 119 overall), Chris Daniels (Four-star - No. 22 DT, No. 186 overall), Marcel Southall (Four-star - No. 37 DT, No. 339 overall), Patrick Hudson (Demarco Boyd (Four-star - No. 20 ILB, No. 529 overall), Eric Cuffee (Four-star, No. 27 CB, No. 280 overall), Andrew Fitzgerald (Four-star - No. 11 SDE, No. 213 overall).

This looked like an extremely talented defensive class on paper, particularly in the front seven. Fowler was heavily recruited by many major blueblood programs and the defensive tackle trio of Elliot, Daniels and Southall looked like a group that could lift Texas to elite status in the trenches.

Unfortunately between injuries, a coaching change and some players just never fitting in, these players were never able to significantly contribute to the program. Some were hit with bad luck, like Patrick Hudson. Hudson had to retire from football after injuries but found a place helping with player development. Some have gone on to find success at other programs. Elliot was an All-SEC performer in 2018, Fowler went on to be successful at Sam Houston State, but in terms of their achievements at Texas, none of these players ever came close to their potential.

Contributors

D'Andre Christmas-Giles (Four-star - No. 35 DT, No. 328 overall), Reggie Hemphill-Mapps (Three-star, No. 66 WR, No. 384 overall), J.P. Urquidez (Four-star, No. 22 OT, No. 236 overall), Kyle Porter (Four-star, No. 11 RB, No. 259 overall), Denzel Okafor (Four-star - No. 12 OG, No. 277 overall), Donovan Duvernay (Three-star, No. 62 CB, No. 881 overall) Chris Naggar (NA).

There were several of these players who drew the occasional start like Denzel Okafor on the offensive line or Chris Naggar at punter, but for the most part the athletes on this list were known best for either playing a reserve role or special teams during their time on the Forty Acres.

A few, like Hemphill-Mapps and Kyle Porter, got playing time early in their careers at Texas but eventually decided to take their talents elswhere.

Starters

Jeffrey McCulloch (Four-star, No. 5 OLB, No. 62 overall), Shane Buechele (Four-star, No. 3 QB, No. 182 overall), Chris Brown (Four-star - No. 23 Safety, No. 428 overall).

Buechele makes his way onto this list because of his significant contributions early on his career at Texas as well as the key role he played as a reserve in 2018, leading the Longhorns to a win over Baylor when Sam Ehlinger got hurt.

McCulloch broke through to earn a starting role his senior year, but eventually suffered an injury that set him back. Brown's best football may still be ahead of him as he looked like Texas' best defensive back at times last season.

Standouts

Devin Duvernay (Four-star - No. 5 WR, No. 37 overall), Brandon Jones (Four-star - No. 1 safety, No. 40 overall), Collin Johnson (Four-star, No. 41 WR, No. 200 overall), Malcolm Roach (Three-star - No. 28 SDE, No. 589 overall), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (Three-star, No. 19 ATH, No. 397 overall), Zach Shackelford (Three-star, No. 52 OG, Overall: N/A)

Duvernay may end up with the best pure NFL potential of the class. He just has a knack for making plays in crucial situations and his ability to play both inside and outside is going to attract some NFL scouts. Jones was the heart and soul of the secondary, especially last season.

Johnson was injured through most of his senior year but was one of the best receivers in the Big 12 when healthy earlier in his career. Humphrey was a beast in the slot in 2018 before leaving early for the NFL.

Roach became a staple at Texas. Not only was his play on the field exemplary, but his leadership helped guide the team through the emotional rollercoaster that was 2019.

Shackelford turned out to be a true diamond in the rough. The lowest-ranked non-special-teams player from the class ended up becoming an all-conference performer at center and team captain.