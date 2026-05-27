Texas Football Announces Kickoff Times For 2 More Games Next Season

The Texas Longhorns are entering a highly-anticipated 2026 season that could be set to feature some memorable moments and thrilling finishes during the conference slate.

But before getting deep into SEC play, the Longhorns will have take care of business with a three-game home stand to begin the year during the non-conference schedule.

Texas already announced its Sept. 12 kickoff time against Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. CT, but now fans know when to arrive for the team's other two non-conference games next season.

Texas Announces Kickoff Times vs. Texas State, UTSA

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas announced on Wednesday the kickoff times for the Texas State and UTSA games next season along with the streaming service each contest will be on.

Sept. 5 - vs. Texas State Bobcats, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN

Sept. 19 - vs. UTSA Roadrunners, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

While the season opener against Texas State will be on national TV, Texas fans will likely have to pay for the subscription service on SEC Network+ in order to watch the UTSA game. It's an unfortunate greedy, money-grabbing move from ESPN and there's not much fans can do about it.

🚨 Game time announcements 🚨



Texas vs. Texas State

Sat Sept. 5 • 2:30 PM CT on ESPN



Texas vs. UTSA

Sat Sept. 19 • 7:00 PM CT on SECN+ pic.twitter.com/6blqF343BK — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 27, 2026

Either way, at least Texas will have back-to-back night games during non-conference play instead of having to deal with the sweltering afternoon summer heat.

The Longhorns have had one-too-many late afternoon games under the hot Texas sun, and fans have certainly paid the price. It's refreshing that the Longhorns will likely be playing under the lights in multiple games next season instead.

Texas Football's 2026 Schedule

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Here is the full schedule for Texas next season:

Sept. 5 - vs. Texas State Bobcats



Sept. 12 - vs. Ohio State Buckeyes



Sept. 19 - vs. UTSA Roadrunners



Sept. 26 - at Tennessee Volunteers



Oct. 3 - BYE



Oct. 10 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl)



Oct. 17 - vs. Florida Gators



Oct. 24 - vs. Ole Miss Rebels



Oct. 31 - vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs



Nov. 7 - at Missouri Tigers



Nov. 14 - at LSU Tigers



Nov. 21 - vs. Arkansas Razorbacks



Nov. 27 - at Texas A&M Aggies

After not having a home game for over a month last season, the Longhorns will not have a true road game from Sept. 27 through Nov. 6. During that stretch, they will have a bye week, a neutral site game against Oklahoma followed by three home games before hitting the road in three of their last four contests to end the regular season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.