Texas Football Announces Kickoff Times For 2 More Games Next Season
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The Texas Longhorns are entering a highly-anticipated 2026 season that could be set to feature some memorable moments and thrilling finishes during the conference slate.
But before getting deep into SEC play, the Longhorns will have take care of business with a three-game home stand to begin the year during the non-conference schedule.
Texas already announced its Sept. 12 kickoff time against Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. CT, but now fans know when to arrive for the team's other two non-conference games next season.
Texas Announces Kickoff Times vs. Texas State, UTSA
Texas announced on Wednesday the kickoff times for the Texas State and UTSA games next season along with the streaming service each contest will be on.
Sept. 5 - vs. Texas State Bobcats, 2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN
Sept. 19 - vs. UTSA Roadrunners, 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
While the season opener against Texas State will be on national TV, Texas fans will likely have to pay for the subscription service on SEC Network+ in order to watch the UTSA game. It's an unfortunate greedy, money-grabbing move from ESPN and there's not much fans can do about it.
Either way, at least Texas will have back-to-back night games during non-conference play instead of having to deal with the sweltering afternoon summer heat.
The Longhorns have had one-too-many late afternoon games under the hot Texas sun, and fans have certainly paid the price. It's refreshing that the Longhorns will likely be playing under the lights in multiple games next season instead.
Texas Football's 2026 Schedule
Here is the full schedule for Texas next season:
Sept. 5 - vs. Texas State Bobcats
Sept. 12 - vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Sept. 19 - vs. UTSA Roadrunners
Sept. 26 - at Tennessee Volunteers
Oct. 3 - BYE
Oct. 10 - vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl)
Oct. 17 - vs. Florida Gators
Oct. 24 - vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Oct. 31 - vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Nov. 7 - at Missouri Tigers
Nov. 14 - at LSU Tigers
Nov. 21 - vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Nov. 27 - at Texas A&M Aggies
After not having a home game for over a month last season, the Longhorns will not have a true road game from Sept. 27 through Nov. 6. During that stretch, they will have a bye week, a neutral site game against Oklahoma followed by three home games before hitting the road in three of their last four contests to end the regular season.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7