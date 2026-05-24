What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas vs. UTSA

The Texas Longhorns will be looking to get back into the postseason after coming up short of the College Football Playoff for the first time in three seasons a year ago.

And in order for the Longhorns to live up to those lofty expectations, it'll start with a good start to the 2026 season.

The Longhorns will have to be ready from the jump with a season opener against the Texas State Bobcats and a big-time battle against what should be one of the top teams in the country in the Ohio State Buckeyes. Those two matchups lead the Longhorns into their week three game against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners will pay a visit to the state's capital on Sept. 19, playing with house money and looking to pull off what would be a major upset. The Longhorns will have to be ready to take on the Roadrunners to avoid the game getting any more interesting than it should. Here's a look at what wins the game for the Longhorns and what could lead to a potential disastrous upset.

What Wins: Texas Out-Talents UTSA Across the Board

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns will be heavy favorites when the two Lone Star State teams matchup in mid-September, and for good reason. Texas has one of, if not the top, rosters in the country, and while UTSA has some talented spots, the Longhorns simply outmuscle the Roadrunners.

And while games are won on the football field and not on paper, the Longhorns should be able to come away with the win if their talent stays focused. The Longhorns feature one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Arch Manning, who is now in his second year as a starter, and should be a heavy Heisman Trophy candidate.

The UTSA defense will have a tough time trying to stop Manning and what should be one of the high-powered offenses in the country. Manning will have an arsenal of weapons at his disposal in one of the top wide receiver corps in the country and an explosive new-look running back room.

And on the other side of the ball, the Longhorns have a defense that can dictate the outcome of the game itself. The Texas defense, led by star pass rusher Colin Simmons and other elite-level players, will look to run rampant against UTSA's offense.

What Losses: Texas Having Its Attention Elsewhere

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after a fumble was recovered for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the Longhorns having the talent advantage when heading into this matchup, it could be easy to pencil in the win for Texas; however, the game against the Roadrunners comes at an interesting time during the schedule.

The week before the Longhorns clash against Ohio State, whether they win or lose that game is certain to bring many emotions. And with an emotional game, regardless of whether it's a big win or a tough loss, the Longhorns will have to reset the week later against the Roadrunners.

And in week four, the Longhorns will get their daunting SEC schedule started, heading out on the road to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. A trip to one of the toughest places to play in the SEC awaits the Longhorns after week three, and Texas will have to keep its attention on the Roadrunners and not get caught looking too far ahead.

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