Texas Football: B.J. Foster a 'Gametime Decision'

Chris Dukes

Texas football fans will likely have to wait until around kickoff time to find out of safety B.J. Foster will be able to contribute to the team against Baylor. 

The Longhorns' safety was briefly knocked out of Texas' 23-21 victory over Iowa State, but returned to the game later on, playing through a neck injury. 

Foster missed a month earlier this year with a hamstring injury suffered against LSU. He returned on Oct. 5 for the Longhorns' 42-31 win over West Virginia and has recorded 30 tackles (19 solo) with 1.5 sacks and an interception so far this year. 

The true sophomore would likely be replaced by Brandon Jones, Chris Brown or DeMarbion Overshown should he not be able to go. All three players have shifted around in the secondary with the numerous injuries the team has seen so far this year. 

Anthony Cook, who suffered a knee injury against Iowa State, has been ruled out for the Baylor game. He will likely be replaced by D'Shawn Jamison with Kobe Boyce also seeing time at the position. 

Texas and No. 13 Baylor are scheduled for a  2:30 kickoff at McClane Stadium in Waco. The game will be broadcast on FS1.  

Baylor is 9-1 and coming off its first loss of the year - a heartbreaking 34-31 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma. The Bears led 28-3 at one point in the contest. 

While Texas is still mathematically alive in the race for a Big 12 title, it is basically playing the role of spoiler from here on out with a chance to put a major dent in the Bears' 9-1 campaign this week. 

